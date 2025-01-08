Weis Markets Implements Simplain Vendor Portal

A Weis Markets Supermarket

This initiative aims to accelerate our time-to-market, enhance data accuracy, and improve efficiency and productivity for both Weis Markets and our vendor partners, ultimately benefiting our customers” — Greg Zeh, Chief Information Officer of Weis Markets

DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplain is pleased to announce the implementation of our vendor portal at Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK).This innovative platform enhances vendor collaboration by allowing vendor and category managers to work within a unified system, ensuring access to consistent data. The upgrade aims to reduce data errors, improve market speed, increase transparency, and boost productivity. Simplain Vendor Portal is a workflow-based platform that allows retailers and wholesalers to streamline their vendor collaboration activities. Simplain customers typically start their journey by choosing one or more of the modules in the platform to improve data quality, productivity, speed to market, and vendor relationships."Simplain is honored to partner with an industry leader in grocery retail like Weis Markets. We are impressed by their dedication to delivering a superior experience for both internal teams and vendors. This commitment aligns seamlessly with our vision of providing best-in-class vendor collaboration solutions to our retail and wholesale clients. We remain deeply invested in enhancing our product, leveraging AI-driven features to further improve the user experience and deliver even greater value to our customers and their end users," said Sanjaye Elayattu, Founder and President of Simplain Software Solutions LLC.About Weis MarketsFounded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, and Virginia. For more information, please visit: https://www.weismarkets.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/WeisMarkets About Simplain Software SolutionsFounded in 2007, California-based Simplain Software Solutions LLC offers a cloud-based Simplain Vendor Portal platform. Simplain Vendor Portal is already used by several leading retailers and wholesalers to streamline vendor collaboration activities. For more information, please visit https://www.simplain.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/simplain

