Simplain and SPS Commerce Partnership Revolutionizes Vendor/Supplier Collaboration

DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplain and SPS Commerce Partnership Revolutionizes Vendor/Supplier CollaborationSimplain’s Vendor/Supplier Portal solutions combined with SPS Commerce’s trading partner network and EDI solutions complete vendor/supplier collaboration like no other. It closes the loop of vendor onboarding/maintenance, item introduction/maintenance, EDI standardization, trade funds management, and more.“We’re very proud of the SPS partnership with Simplain and how together our joint customers benefit from complete end-to-end vendor automation and enablement.” said Rob Wilson, Director of Strategic Alliances, SPS Commerce. “I believe that Simplain’s portal is uniquely tailored to core retail business processes to deliver superior results, including speed to new items and vendors, improved Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and better promotional effectiveness.”About SPS Commerce:SPS Commerce makes it easy for retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics partners to work better together through a combination of industry and information expertise, proven change management approaches and cloud technologies. We power 120,000+ customers with better data and capabilities to simplify how they work with their trading partners, enabling them to focus their core resources on supporting their primary business initiatives. www.spscommerce.com “We are excited about the enhanced value customer Simplain customers will receive with the integration of such a massive range of Vendors and Suppliers already being supported by SPS Commerce. The combined workflows from Simplain with the data volume and integrity of data provided by SPS commerce is truly unparalleled in the industry.” Said Sanjaye Elayattu, CEO, Simplain”About Simplain Software Solutions:Founded in 2007, California-based Simplain Software Solutions LLC is known for its flagship solution, Simplain Vendor Portal. Retailers and wholesalers can streamline key supplier collaboration activities such as Vendor On-boarding, Item Introduction/Maintenance (PIM), Cost Management, Deals & Promotions management (Merchandise Contracts), DSD Management, Purchase Order Management and Invoice Management. The recent additions of AI Search and AI Image for Item and Invoice streamline and enhance an already robust solution. Simplain offers Simplain Vendor Portal as a SaaS solution which can connect to the back-end supply chain and ERP systems via built-in APIs. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

