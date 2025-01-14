Unlock Carina 3.3: Keys to Remote Event Management

This update allows administrators remotely manage PA events, view real-time activity and history, and enhances integration with Raptor Alert®.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wahsega proudly introduces Carina 3.3, a game-changing update that empowers administrators with seamless, remote control over their PA systems. When you are miles away from campus, Carina 3.3 offers powerful features including real-time event monitoring and history tracking, ensuring you can manage, troubleshoot, and prevent disruptions with ease.Imagine receiving a call about an incorrect announcement blaring across the PA system—now, instead of rushing to campus, you can log into the Carina Cloud interface, identify the active event, cancel it remotely, and restore order in moments.Carina 3.3 gives you the tools to manage, troubleshoot, and prevent disruptions with ease.- View Active Events- Cancel or Restart Active Events- Launch an Event- View Event History- Enhanced Raptor IntegrationView Active EventsStay informed in real time by accessing a list of all active events at your site through Carina Cloud. This feature ensures you know exactly what’s happening on your PA system, even when you’re off-site.Cancel or Restart Active EventsAccidents happen—but with Carina 3.3, fixing them is easier than ever. This feature lets you resolve issues without setting foot on campus.Launch an Event from Active Events tabNow that you’ve canceled the wrong event, let’s launch the announcement that should be playing right now.View Event HistoryUnderstanding the past is key to improving the future. With the new Event History feature, you can track and review the last 25 events performed, helping you troubleshoot and refine your processes.Enhanced Raptor Integration with API Key GenerationCarina 3.3 enhances integration with Raptor Alertby enabling API key generation directly from the Carina Cloud interface.What is Raptor Alert?Raptor Alert empowers educators and administrators to initiate alerts—such as lockdowns or emergency notifications—via the Raptor platform. By integrating Carina and Raptor, you can automatically trigger campus-wide lockdown protocols and PA alerts, ensuring fast and effective communication during critical moments.Learn more about Wahsega’s Raptor integration here Why Carina 3.3?Carina 3.3 is designed with administrators who can’t be everywhere at the same time, offering:Control: Manage active events and resolve issues remotely.Clarity: View event history to understand what happened and when.Connectivity: Integrate with Raptor Alert to strengthen emergency response.This update puts the power back into your hands—no more scrambling to campus to fix a problem or guesswork when troubleshooting.About WahsegaWahsegaoffers communications and control systems for buildings with Carina. The Carina platform is a comprehensive system that combines Public Address (PA) System, Intercom, LED Signage, and Bell Scheduling functionalities. All Wahsega products are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA.###

