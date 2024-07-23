Introducing Carina 3.1: Enhanced Cloud and Raptor® Integration
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wahsega is pleased to introduce Carina 3.1, with enhanced Cloud features, support for the Carina Radio Controller, and integration with Raptor Technologies. This integration will combine the capabilities of the Raptor Alert app with Wahsega’s Carina platform to provide an unparalleled layer of safety in educational environments.
What’s New?
Enhanced Cloud Interface
- Remote Event Launch
- Set an Extension to Trigger an Event
- Zone Naming from the Cloud
- Live Broadcast Extensions
Raptor Alert Integration
In the event of an emergency, such as a school lockdown, alerts initiated via the Raptor Alert app will instantly broadcast lockdown messages across the Carina system, delivering critical information simultaneously to all Carina devices including speakers and displays.
Support for the Carina Radio Controller (CRC)
The CRC bridges communication gaps between personnel using radios and desk phones. With this support, radios can communicate directly with VoIP phones, eliminating the need for additional radios on desks and enhancing overall communication efficiency.
Welcome to Carina 3.1
We are excited about the improved capabilities Carina 3.1 brings to our users, providing a more secure, flexible, and efficient communication system for educational environments.
Caroline Dunn
