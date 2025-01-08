Quit Partner Encourages Minnesotans to Embrace ‘Minnesota Quitter’s Day’ on Jan. 10

News Release

Jan. 8, 2025

Quit Partner, the free smoking cessation program from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), is highlighting Friday, Jan. 10, as the second annual “Minnesota Quitter’s Day,” an observance urging Minnesotans to keep quitting commercial tobacco.

This year Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Jan. 10 as the second annual “Minnesota Quitter’s Day” with the aim of ending the stigma associated with taking multiple quit attempts to quit smoking, vaping or chewing tobacco. The second Friday in January is observed as “Quitter’s Day” since it is when most people give up on their New Year’s resolution. For the second straight year, Quit Partner is encouraging Minnesotans to reframe “Quitter’s Day” as an opportunity to continue quitting commercial tobacco and to help end the stigma associated with taking multiple attempts to quit smoking, vaping or chewing tobacco.

Since the inaugural “Minnesota Quitter’s Day” in 2024, 4,446 Minnesotans have enrolled in Quit Partner, which offers a suite of services, including free phone coaching, text, email or live chat support. Enrollees can speak to trained coaches who are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to share tips, send reminders, and offer encouragement to help people trying to quit stay on track. The program also offers free quit medications used as nicotine replacement therapy, including patches which are applied to the skin, chewing gum and lozenges that dissolve in the mouth.

Quit Partner also has special programs designed for people living with mental illnesses or substance use disorder, American Indian communities, pregnant and postpartum people, and teens ages 13–17. Quit Partner’s support and services are free for all Minnesota residents regardless of insurance status.

Each year, Quit Partner’s resources experience about a 33% increase in sign-ups during January. Most commercial tobacco users want to quit, but only 3% quit without professional help. With the assistance of Quit Partner services, 33% of enrollees have successfully quit commercial tobacco.

“One year after the inaugural Quitter’s Day, we are proud of all the Minnesotans who are determined to keep quitting, and we are committed to help them do just that,” said Mike Sheldon, commercial tobacco cessation expert at MDH. “We know quitting is not easy. On average, it takes people eight to 10 attempts to quit. Minnesota Quitter’s Day encourages Minnesotans to persevere in their personal journey and make progress through their decision to quit.”

Minnesotans who want to quit are encouraged to create a quit plan with the assistance of a Quit Partner coach. Commercial tobacco users should choose a quit date that is achievable, ask family and friends for their support, and look for substitutes to replace nicotine products. Making a Quit Plan establishes goals and strategies that are essential for commercial tobacco users to stick to their Quit Plan long term.

“It’s imperative that Minnesotans know these services are available. Those who use phone coaching and quit medications are twice as likely to successfully quit,” Sheldon said. “Everyone has their own quit story, and the free resources and support systems at Quit Partner can help Minnesotans start and maintain their journey to quit.”

For more information about Quit Partner, please visit quitpartnermn.com.

