Oregon State Fire Marshal sending firefighting help to Southern California

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing 12 strike teams to California to help protect communities threated by wildfires burning near Los Angeles.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal has been monitoring and working with California throughout the event and received a request for assistance late Tuesday evening. As of midnight, the department has 12 strike teams made up of 240 firefighters and 60 engines that will be mobilizing later this morning. The agency will continue to monitor and will fill more requests as it progresses.

The strike teams are coming from Clackamas, Clatsop, Central Oregon, Lane, Lincoln, Linn/Polk, two from Marion, Multnomah, Rogue Valley, Washington, and Yamhill counties.

According to CAL FIRE, firefighters are seeing extreme fire behavior, including short and long-range spotting. Winds gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected to continue through Thursday, increasing the dangerous situation. Firefighters and air resources will continue to work to protect the community and infrastructures and gain control over fire containment.

“Oregon and California have a strong partnership supporting each other. We both understand that fire does not recognize map lines, and we are ready to help each other whenever there is a need,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “During our historic 2024 wildfire season, California sent us help and in their time of need, we are working as fast as possible to lend them support during this emergency.”

The Oregon and California have had a strong working relationship with each other in wildfire response since 2017. We work with one goal in mind, protecting people, property, and critical infrastructure.

The request from California came through the Oregon Department of Emergency Management and the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The compact provides help during governor-declared emergencies or disasters by allowing states to send personnel, equipment, and supplies to support response and recovery efforts in other states. The strike teams will be reimbursed directly by California.

