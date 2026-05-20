OPRD modernizes the 12-month parking permit with a new digital option

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (ORPD) is offering digital 12-month parking permits starting May 21. For the same price as a physical parking permit – $60 for in-state residents and $75 for out-of-state residents – you can always have your parking permit with you.

“The digital parking permit check one more item off your packing list,” said Deputy Director JR Collier. “This is a modern, convenient and accessible way to visit Oregon’s state parks.”

Both daily and 12-month digital parking permits will be available on the Oregon State Parks website starting May 21. Some parks also have signs with QR codes that link to the website. Digital permits can also be ordered by phone at 1-800-452-5687. The phone line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

You can register up to two license plates under your 12-month digital parking permit. No proof of permit is required to park; your registered license plate is your permit. These permits are good for 365 days from the purchase date at all Oregon State Park day-use parking lots. You will get a reminder by email 30 days before the permit expires.

If you’ve already purchased a physical 12-month parking permit, it is still valid until it expires. You cannot exchange a physical permit for a digital one.

Learn more about getting a digital parking permit online.