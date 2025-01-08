DNR investigating lactic acid spill near Adair

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a lactic acid spill near Adair in Adair County.

On January 7, the DNR Field Office in Atlantic was notified of a semi-trailer on fire at the I-80 eastbound rest area, approximately three miles east of the city of Adair.

The semi, owned by World Way Freight Transport, was hauling poly totes of lactic acid when the driver noticed the trailer tires were smoking and pulled over at the rest area. The driver attempted to extinguish the fire, but was unsuccessful.

The Adair Fire Department responded to the incident and upon arrival observed the majority of the trailer and its contents were on-fire. It is estimated that approximately 550 gallons of lactic acid were lost due to the fire and firefighting activities.

Crews from the Iowa Department of Transportation placed sand in multiple locations in an attempt to capture the product. However, the acid and water mixture flowed through two storm drains, off the concrete, and onto adjacent farm ground. The mixture flowed approximately 200 feet in the field before entering a tile intake which outlets into an unnamed tributary of the South Fork Middle River, located approximately half a mile directly west of the rest area.

An environmental clean-up company arrived at approximately 8.00 p.m to begin cleanup efforts. Samples have been collected. The area is being sanitized with a neutralizing agent, and the contaminated soil will be excavated or treated on-site.

The rest area will remain closed until clean up is complete. Downstream users should avoid the area and remove cattle if needed. No dead fish have been observed in the river at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.