West Virginia Department of Human Services Observes First Substance Use Disorder Treatment Month







The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) joins the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) in recognizing the inaugural National Substance Use Disorder Treatment Month – a nationwide effort to raise awareness of evidence-based treatments for substance use disorders (SUDs) and promote resources for individuals and families in need.

“January is a time of renewal and resolutions, making it the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on the life-changing resources and treatments available for those battling substance use disorders,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “Here in West Virginia, we are committed to ensuring that our residents have access to the support they need because treatment works, and recovery is possible.”

West Virginia faces unique challenges related to substance use but remains steadfast in its efforts to combat addiction through innovative programs and accessible resources. Some initiatives and services available to residents include:



Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP): Providing statewide coordination of efforts to reduce the prevalence of substance use disorders, including access to evidence-based treatment and prevention programs.

Quick Response Teams (QRTs): Operating across the state, QRTs connect individuals who have experienced an overdose with treatment and recovery services in the critical hours following a crisis.

West Virginia Peer Recovery Training Hub: DoHS partners with Marshall University to offer peer-led support services to help individuals on their recovery journey.

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): Available at locations statewide, MAT combines medications like buprenorphine with counseling and behavioral therapies to effectively treat opioid use disorders.

24/7 HELP4WV Helpline: A confidential, toll-free helpline (1-844-HELP4WV) providing information on resources for substance use and mental health services across West Virginia.



Drug Free Mom and Babies: DoHS partners with West Virginia Perinatal Partnership to help pregnant women with substance use disorders get the help they need.

