40 Percent Decline in Overdose Deaths in WV Linked to Fewer Kids Entering Foster Care Due to Parental SUD

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), reports that current data shows a 40% decrease in overdose deaths from January to October 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with the reduction expected to remain above 36% as pending cases are resolved. Year-over-year figures for the 12 months ending in November 2024 reveal a 37.7% decline in drug overdose deaths in West Virginia, surpassing the national average decrease of 26.5%. This reduction translates into 468 more people that are alive today, continuing their journey toward recovery and stability.

During the height of the opioid epidemic, the former Department of Health and Human Resources began monitoring the correlation between overdose deaths, and the impact on social services programs. In calendar year 2024, caregiver’s substance use disorder was still the most common reason for removal, but new analysis from the DoHS’ Office of Quality Assurance Programs also shows that children removed only for parental substance use fell 54.5% from 2020 to 2024 and children removed with substance use as a contributing factor fell 39% from its peak in 2017 to 2024.

“These trends reflect the real-life impact of West Virginia’s shift toward recovery-focused, family-centered care,” said Alex Mayer, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “When we support parents in their recovery, we’re also protecting children and strengthening families, and that’s a win for everyone.”

“This data is encouraging when combined with the overdose death rates and suggests that the array of community interventions including naloxone distribution, quick response teams, stigma reduction efforts and treatment programs like Drug Free Moms and Babies are having a positive impact” stated Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders.

“We’re seeing the results of communities rallying around recovery,” said Dr. Stephen Loyd, Director of DoHS Office of Drug Control Policy. “But this fight isn’t over. These numbers show progress, not victory, and we must continue to invest in the programs that are saving lives.”

While this data is promising, we must continue to support the programs that make recovery possible.