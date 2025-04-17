DoHS Urges EBT Cardholders to Take Steps Now to Protect Benefits from Skimming

​The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), is urging Mountain State EBT cardholders to take proactive steps now to protect their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from skimming fraud ahead of May benefit issuance.

Across the country, reports of skimming devices on card readers have increased. These devices steal card numbers and PINs, allowing thieves to access and spend benefits, often in other states, before cardholders even realize their accounts have been compromised. “This is about taking preventive steps to protect yourself from card skimming,” said Janie Cole, DoHS Bureau for Family Assistance Commissioner. “SNAP benefits help put food on the table for thousands of West Virginia families. We want every cardholder to know how to protect their benefits before they are at risk.” DoHS encourages all EBT cardholders to: Check the Card Reader: Before inserting your card, inspect the machine for loose parts, tape, wires, or anything that looks unusual. If it seems suspicious, report it to store staff before proceeding with your transaction.

Change Your PIN Monthly: Update your PIN at the beginning of each month before your benefits are issued. Even if your card number is stolen, it won’t be usable without the new PIN.

Block Out-of-State Transactions: Go to ebtEDGE.com or use the FIS ebtEDGE mobile app (look for the fried egg icon) to block out-of-state transactions. You can unblock them at any time when needed.

If you believe your card has been compromised, contact:

DoHS will share these reminders through social media, and online platforms to ensure as many cardholders as possible are prepared before the May SNAP benefits are issued.

“If your EBT card and PIN are stolen, your benefits can disappear before you even realize what happened,” said Jacquelyn Hoppe, Office of EBT Director. “Taking a few quick steps now can save you a lot of frustration later.”

To apply for SNAP visit www.wvpath.wv.gov, visit your local DoHS office for a paper application, or call 1-866-545-6502 for assistance.