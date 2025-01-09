Grown Climate Smart Spotlighted in USDA Video on Sustainable Agriculture

Grown Climate Smart farmer. Photo courtesy of Brooke DeCubellis, USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. Grown Climate Smart Sticker Roll at Central Standard Craft Distillery. Photo courtesy of Brooke DeCubellis, USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. Central Standard Craft Distillery Red Cabin Bourbon. Photo courtesy of Brooke DeCubellis, USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities.

USDA video highlights Grown Climate Smart’s role in bringing climate-smart grains from farm to market in sustainable consumer products.

CLINTON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grown Climate Smart has been recognized as a leader in conservation agriculture, driving the integration of climate-smart ingredients into consumer products. By supporting sustainable practices on the farm, the program connects these efforts to the products consumers use, helping champion climate-smart agriculture across the market.The USDA recently released the video "From Seed to Sip: Cheers to a Sustainable New Year's Resolution," featuring farmer Graham Adsit, Grown Climate Smart Program Manager Matt Woods, and Pat McQuillan, Co-Founder/President of Central Standard Craft Distillery . The distillery incorporates climate-smart grain into its spirits, showcasing how sustainability can be integrated into high-quality consumer goods.Grown Climate Smart continues to advance conservation agriculture, creating opportunities for farmers and offering consumers sustainable choices.To watch the video and learn more about Grown Climate Smart, visit www.grownclimatesmart.com

From Seed to Sip: Cheers to a Sustainable New Year's Resolution

