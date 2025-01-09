Kids For Kids Foundation Announces Exciting Partnership with Willett Distillery and Renowned Artist King Saladeen

Uniting Art, Bourbon, and Philanthropy: Kids For Kids Partners with Willett Distillery and King Saladeen to Support Families Facing Cancer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kids For Kids Foundation is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Willett Distillery and renowned artist King Saladeen. This unique collaboration brings together the philanthropic mission of Kids For Kids, the craftsmanship of Willett Distillery, and King Saladeen's artistic vision to support children and families facing cancer.

Kids For Kids envisions a future where all children struggling with health issues can have a better life. This partnership emerged from a shared commitment to positively impacting the lives of those in need.

"Creating the Kids for Kids Artist Series Bourbon has been an incredible journey. Working alongside my friends Drew Kulsveen and Peter Tunney for Volume 1, and now with King Saladeen for Volume 2, we’ve turned a shared passion into a project that celebrates artistry and fine spirits and profoundly impacts families in need. At the heart of it all is a commitment to giving back and making a positive difference in the world," said Paul Lombardozzi, Kids for Kids founder and creator of the Artist Series initiative.

Since its inception, Kids For Kids has inspired future generations and left a lasting impact through its many successful events. The foundation began with a networking event at the Bronx Zoo when a group of friends and families, led by Robert Catalano, came together to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Today, Kids For Kids has raised over $10 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital alone and continues to raise funds for four major children's hospitals around New York City.

Artist King Saladeen, known for his vibrant and thought-provoking works, has a personal connection to the cause. "Once I heard about Kids for Kids from a friend and their mission to help kids and families battling cancer, I had to help however I could," said Saladeen. "My best friend and my grandmother both passed from cancer, making this cause deeply personal for me."

Willett Distillery, a name synonymous with quality and tradition, is proud to support this initiative. "On behalf of my family, I would like to thank the foundation for supporting children and families facing hardship. It is our pleasure to contribute to this cause, and we raise our glass for all those who have contributed," said Drew Kulsveen, Master Distiller at Willett Distillery.

The exclusive Willett Artist Series bottles featuring King Saladeen's designs will go on sale on February 24, 2025. These limited-edition bottles range in price from $1,111 to $5,000 and will be available for purchase through Vino Auctions. All proceeds from the sales will benefit the Kids For Kids Foundation. For a detailed list of the bottles available, please visit https://vinoauctions.com/kidsforkids/.

About Kids For Kids Foundation:

The Kids For Kids Foundation is dedicated to supporting children and families facing cancer. Through fundraising events, partnerships, and community outreach, Kids For Kids provides vital resources and support to those in need. The foundation envisions a future where all children struggling with health issues have the opportunity for a better life.

About King Saladeen:

Raheem Saladeen Johnson, known as King Saladeen, is a visual artist from West Philadelphia. His vibrant and thought-provoking works have been featured in galleries and exhibitions worldwide. Saladeen is also an avid philanthropist, dedicating his time and resources to giving back to the community.

About Willett Distillery:

Willett Distillery, based in Bardstown, KY, is renowned for its exceptional bourbons and whiskeys. With a rich history dating back to 1936, Willett Distillery combines tradition with innovation, producing some of the finest spirits in the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

