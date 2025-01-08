ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today provided an update from his Prosecution Division, which has achieved unprecedented success in the fight against human trafficking and gang activity. Carr also shared his ongoing efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, including his “war on fentanyl,” and the actions he has taken to address the effects of illegal immigration.

“We have obtained lengthy prison sentences for child sex traffickers, dismantled violent criminal street gangs that are terrorizing our communities, and seized enough fentanyl to kill a third of our state’s population,” said Carr. “All Georgians deserve to feel safe in their communities, and we will continue fighting each day to ensure that’s a reality.”

Combating Violent Crime

Since taking office in 2016, Carr has transformed the role of Attorney General to address violent crime throughout the state.

In 2019, he created the first-of-its-kind Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to prosecute offenders and recover victims throughout the state. The Unit has since secured 52 convictions, led and assisted more than 330 case investigations, and rescued and assisted nearly 200 children. Just last year, Carr’s team:

Successfully prosecuted two individuals, one of whom was sentenced to life in prison, for the trafficking of a 16-year-old female who was recovered from a traffic stop in Greene County ;

Secured its 12th conviction in a case involving the trafficking of a 17-year-old female who was recovered from a hotel in Fulton County ; and

Indicted three individuals – two buyers and one seller – for the trafficking of a 13-year-old female in Houston County .

In July 2022, Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit to dismantle the violent criminal street gangs that are terrorizing our communities. Last year alone, this Unit:

Indicted four individuals for the March 8, 2024, fatal shooting of three-year-old Kyron Santino Zarco Smith in Athens ;

Obtained a 333-count indictment charging 30 defendants in Richmond County for allegedly engaging in a range of criminal activity, including Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Trafficking in Fentanyl, weapons offenses, and more;

Secured the conviction of five gang members for the April 3, 2022, shooting at the Green Food Market in Thomas County , injuring a pregnant female and another innocent civilian; and

Secured the conviction of three gang members, all of whom were sentenced to life in prison, for the murder of 30-year-old Kartavious Jones in Dougherty County .

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit has also partnered with the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) to investigate and prosecute currently incarcerated individuals, both in Georgia and New York, who are alleged to have directed and engaged in criminal gang activity, including the packaging and shipping of contraband items into a GDC facility. This is in addition to Carr’s ongoing efforts to combat contraband cellphones in GDC. Last year, Carr took several actions against the Federal Communications Commission for refusing to allow state and local law enforcement to jam the signal of contraband cellphones in prisons and jails. He has also urged Congressional leaders to pass legislation to address this issue.

Altogether, Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit has secured 52 convictions and indicted nearly 140 individuals in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Muscogee, Richmond and Thomas counties.

Carr recently expanded his Gang Prosecution Unit, which is based in Atlanta, to include regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Columbus, Macon and Southeast Georgia. This is in addition to the staff already present in Albany and Augusta.

Carr is currently in the process of standing up Georgia’s first statewide Organized Retail Crime Unit to combat the increasingly violent and brazen networks that are targeting retailers throughout the state. Georgia businesses are estimated to lose over $3 billion to retail theft annually, including $1.6 billion in stolen goods and $326 million in lost tax revenue, along with 17,000 lost jobs. The new Unit is already working with several businesses and law enforcement agencies to investigate cases throughout the state.

Ending the Opioid Crisis

Carr has declared war on fentanyl and continues to go after those who distribute deadly and dangerous drugs in our communities. His Gang Prosecution Unit recently worked with law enforcement in Richmond County to seize 15 lbs. of fentanyl – enough to kill 3.5 million Georgians.

Carr is committed to ending the opioid crisis and remains a staunch supporter of Georgia’s recovery community. Just last year, his Medicaid Fraud Division obtained a new indictment in Troup County charging the former Program Director of a methadone treatment clinic, which provides services to those who are struggling with opioid use disorder. The defendant is alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct with seven female patients who sought treatment from the clinic.

By initiating legal action against those who contributed to the opioid crisis, Carr has also been able to secure more than one billion dollars for our state and local governments to expand access to critical treatment, prevention, and recovery services. The funds will be distributed over time, with the first round of grants recently awarded by the Georgia Opioid Crisis Abatement Trust.

Last year, Carr hosted several meetings of his Statewide Opioid Task Force in Richmond, Floyd, and Muscogee counties. Formed in 2017, the Task Force currently includes more than 300 public, private, and non-profit partners who are working together to save lives.

Securing the Border

As Attorney General, Carr has taken decisive steps to combat the dangerous consequences of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies.

He has filed suit to block the implementation of “catch and release,” keep “Remain in Mexico” and Title 42 in place, and ensure the deportation of dangerous criminals who have entered the country illegally. He has also supported Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s efforts to secure the border with physical barriers, and he has called for the swift passage of the Laken Riley Act in Congress.

Carr has witnessed this crisis firsthand. Last fall, he traveled to El Paso and heard from law enforcement on the frontlines about the devastating effects of illegal immigration – from a surge in gang violence and human trafficking to an influx of fentanyl flooding our communities.

Carr recently penned an op-ed outlining the need for strong federal leadership to address this issue and make America safe again.