Sports Turf Company Reports Achievements and Growth Following a Successful 2024

CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a successful year, Sports Turf Company is proud to be a recognized industry leader in athletic construction for natural grass and artificial turf fields, as well as running tracks and tennis courts, for more than 34 years. With more than 20 industry awards, three American Sports Builders Association Certified Builders on staff and over 950 facilities completed, Sports Turf continues to be at the forefront of specialty construction after a sensational 2024.In 2024, Sports Turf completed 35 athletic facilities including baseball fields, softball fields, football fields, multi-purpose fields, tracks, and tennis courts, with 29 facilities currently under construction with multiple projects under contract. These state-of-the-art projects allowed Sports Turf to achieve two industry awards with its team of 87 full-time employees.“As we reflect on this year, it’s important to honor our clients and owners who entrusted us with projects that play such a great importance in their communities,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “The facilities we’ve completed this year speaks volumes about our dedicated team of professionals that work day in and day out to provide safer, durable and higher-performing athletic facilities for athletes across the Southeast.”With 64 projects including natural grass fields, artificial turf fields, running tracks and tennis courts in 2024, Sports Turf is a leader in athletic construction and a top specialty contractor in the Southeast. The company continues evolving to provide state-of-the-art athletic facilities for its clients.Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts, and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.# # #About Sports Turf CompanySports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for more than 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the Southeast.

