MDC to host Introduction to Fly Tying Workshop on Jan. 18 at Maramec Spring Hatchery in Saint James

SAINT JAMES, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anglers aged 15 and older to learn the art of fly-tying from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Maramec Spring Hatchery in Saint James.

“Fly-tying is a great way to customize a fishing lure to a specific type of fish or stream, and it is also a great way to get an added sense of accomplishment after catching a fish with a lure you made,” said Dwight Warnke, MDC Conservation Educator and course instructor.

Advance registration is required for this free program, and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205652. Space is limited to 15 seats.

“This program will teach beginners the basic patterns for fly-tying, and they’ll also have the opportunity to try the skill themselves,” said Warnke.

Instruction and equipment are provided at no cost by MDC and Roubidoux Fly Fishers Association, but participants may bring their own fly-tying equipment.

Please note: Participants will need to pay the $5 parking fee to enter the park, as it’s owned and operated by the James Foundation. Participants are to meet at the museum within the park by 12:15 p.m.

Maramec Spring Hatchery is located at 21304 Meramec Spring Dr. in Saint James.

Questions can be directed to Dwight Warnke at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.

Learn more about all things fishing online at https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing.