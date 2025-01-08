Wild Child Play Co. Opens In Cherry Hill, NJ

Wild Child Play Co.

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for an exciting new adventure in Cherry Hill! Wild Child Play Co. , the ultimate destination for family fun, will officially open its doors on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 2076 Marlton Pike East. The Grand Opening kicks off at 10:00 AM EST, inviting families to experience an unforgettable day filled with multi-sensory play, unique local vendors, and endless entertainment. This innovative, all-in-one play space promises to be the community’s go-to spot for creativity, learning, and fun. For more details regarding the grand opening event and how to reserve your spot, please visit www.wildchildplayco.com Created by Lindsay Forman Capecci, a passionate and seasoned special education teacher with over a decade of experience, Wild Child Play Co. promises to be a one-of-a-kind space and the ultimate playground for children and parents alike—a vibrant, all-in-one destination that blends education, creativity, and joy."As a mother of three young children and a dedicated educator, I wanted to create a place where kids could truly be themselves, explore their potential, and enjoy a variety of enriching activities," says founder Lindsay Forman Capecci. "Wild Child Play Co. is designed to nurture the whole child, offering everything from sensory play and STEM activities to art, gross motor, and messy play—all in a clean, high-quality, and aesthetically pleasing environment."Wild Child Play Co. will offer an array of programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the community, including:*Multi-sensory play*Soft play*STEM play*Art play*Gross motor play*Messy play*Birthday parties and special events*Field trips*Drop-in sensory and art classesWhether you're looking for a fun-filled day of exploration, an unforgettable birthday celebration, or a place where your child's development can thrive, Wild Child Play Co. is a game-changer. It’s a space where kids can immerse themselves in a world of endless possibilities, all within an inviting, clean, and beautifully designed environment.Lindsay’s impressive credentials are a testament to her dedication to early childhood education. She holds a dual Master’s degree in Early Childhood Education and Special Education, is a New Jersey Certified Teacher of Students with Disabilities, and is First Aid and CPR certified. With her wealth of knowledge and experience, Lindsay is committed to creating an inclusive, safe, and inspiring space for families to connect and grow.In addition to her professional expertise, Lindsay is also an active philanthropist in her hometown, serving on multiple nonprofit boards and making meaningful contributions to the Cherry Hill community.Wild Child Play Co. is ready to make a lasting impact on families in Cherry Hill and beyond, offering a unique place where kids can learn, grow, and most importantly, have fun! Mark your calendars for January 20, 2025—this is one opening you won’t want to miss! For more information please visit www.wildchildplayco.com or follow us on social media @wildchildplayco.About Wild Child Play Co.Wild Child Play Co. is a dynamic and innovative play space located in Cherry Hill, NJ, dedicated to providing families with an engaging and enriching environment where children can learn, grow, and play. Founded by Lindsay Forman Capecci, a passionate educator with over a decade of experience in special education, Wild Child Play Co. offers a variety of programs and activities that focus on sensory play, STEM, art, gross motor, and messy play. The space is designed to nurture the whole child in a safe, clean, and aesthetically pleasing setting, catering to children and parents alike. From birthday parties and field trips to drop-in classes and sensory activities, Wild Child Play Co. is the ultimate destination for family fun and development. For more information, visit www.wildchildplayco.com or follow us on social media @wildchildplayco.

