Tony Boys Sandwich House Opens New Location in Montclair, NJ

Photo courtesy of Tony Boys

Tony Boys Sandwich House announces the grand opening of its newest location in Montclair, NJ.

I’m looking forward to providing a place the community of Montclair can call their ‘go-to’ spot.” — Michael Nittolo, owner of the Montclair location

MONTCLAIR , NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony Boys Sandwich House, renowned for its gourmet sandwiches, announces the grand opening of its newest location on December 9th, 2024, at 8 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair, NJ. Founded by Anthony Marra, Tony Boys has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality, fresh, and fast service across its existing locations in Livingston, Madison, and Montville.“We are excited to bring Tony Boys to Montclair,” said Michael Nittolo, owner of the Montclair location. “Our pledge is to provide fast, reliable service at a fair price while preserving the highest standards of quality and freshness. I’m looking forward to providing a place the community of Montclair can call their ‘go-to’ spot.”Tony Boys Sandwich House offers an extensive menu featuring their famous chicken cutlets, chopped salads, and ribeye cheesesteaks crafted with premium ingredients. Each location reflects the brand’s commitment to excellence and a passion for serving the local community.Anthony Marra, the visionary founder behind Tony Boys, launched the brand with the mission of redefining the sandwich experience. “I wanted to be different and offer things that were fun, interesting and unique, while also taking classic sub-shop staples and making them the way I like to eat them,” he said. With a passion for gourmet food and a dedication to hospitality, Marra continues to inspire a growing following throughout New Jersey.The new Montclair location opened its doors on December 9th, 2024. For more information, visit TonyBoys.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.