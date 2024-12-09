Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,339 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,681 in the last 365 days.

Tony Boys Sandwich House Opens New Location in Montclair, NJ

Photo courtesy of Tony Boys

Tony Boys Sandwich House announces the grand opening of its newest location in Montclair, NJ.

I’m looking forward to providing a place the community of Montclair can call their ‘go-to’ spot.”
— Michael Nittolo, owner of the Montclair location
MONTCLAIR , NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Boys Sandwich House, renowned for its gourmet sandwiches, announces the grand opening of its newest location on December 9th, 2024, at 8 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair, NJ. Founded by Anthony Marra, Tony Boys has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality, fresh, and fast service across its existing locations in Livingston, Madison, and Montville.

“We are excited to bring Tony Boys to Montclair,” said Michael Nittolo, owner of the Montclair location. “Our pledge is to provide fast, reliable service at a fair price while preserving the highest standards of quality and freshness. I’m looking forward to providing a place the community of Montclair can call their ‘go-to’ spot.”

Tony Boys Sandwich House offers an extensive menu featuring their famous chicken cutlets, chopped salads, and ribeye cheesesteaks crafted with premium ingredients. Each location reflects the brand’s commitment to excellence and a passion for serving the local community.

Anthony Marra, the visionary founder behind Tony Boys, launched the brand with the mission of redefining the sandwich experience. “I wanted to be different and offer things that were fun, interesting and unique, while also taking classic sub-shop staples and making them the way I like to eat them,” he said. With a passion for gourmet food and a dedication to hospitality, Marra continues to inspire a growing following throughout New Jersey.

The new Montclair location opened its doors on December 9th, 2024. For more information, visit TonyBoys.com.

Marnie Nathanson
The Social Status Co.
+1 347-620-7443
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tony Boys Sandwich House Opens New Location in Montclair, NJ

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more