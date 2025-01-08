Commercial layer operation in Hyde County tests positive for High Path Avian Influenza

A commercial layer operation in Hyde County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The disease was first identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh and then confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa. This is the first case of high path avian influenza in commercial poultry in North Carolina since February 2024. Prior to this case, North Carolina has had 11 affected commercial flocks and eight backyard flocks.

This type of HPAI virus is considered a low risk to people according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, but is highly contagious to other birds, including commercial and backyard flocks of poultry. The virus is also not considered a food safety threat and infected birds do not enter the food supply.

“Since 2022, HPAI has impacted more than 130 million birds across all 50 states,” said State Veterinarian Mike Martin. “With HPAI being pervasive in some wild bird populations and the recent cases around the country, all flock owners, commercial and backyard, should remain vigilant with their biosecurity. If your birds are sick or dying, report it right away to your local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, 919-707-3250, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System 919-733-3986.”

More information on HPAI in general and a listing of all N.C. cases since 2022 is online at https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/veterinary/AvianInfluenza.

