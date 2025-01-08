Natalac: 30 Years Representing Jacksonville, Releases 'The Return of Goldie' January 26th

Natalac & Benzino “Off The Porch” Interview https://youtu.be/5LTxAxN40U8?feature=shared

I’ve been representing Jacksonville for 30 years, and if God allows it, I’ll continue to stay right here, keeping my city on the map.” — Natalac

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacksonville’s very own Natalac, born Sheldon Martinez Davis, is a name synonymous with Southern hip-hop and Pimp Hop music. With over 30 years of experience in the rap game, Natalac has not only built a lasting legacy but continues to evolve and remain relevant in the industry. On January 26th, 2025, Natalac will release his latest album, “Return Of Goldie.” Inspired by life’s highs and lows, when asked about his inspiration for making music, Natalac revealed, “My own losses and wins in life, and the solutions I find because of them, drive me. My music reflects my journey and my growth.

Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, Natalac is deeply connected to his city. “I’m never leaving Jacksonville—aka Duval County.” He also labeled a song entitled D.U.V.A.L. featuring YatBat on the new album. “Just too much history here,” he says proudly. His commitment to his hometown is evident in his music and his presence in the local community. Looking back, Natalac’s biggest regret stems from the shift in the music industry from physical CDs to streaming. “I used to sell CDs for $20 each, and my goal was always to sell 50 CDs at my shows to make $1,000. I never thought physical copies would become obsolete so quickly. I wish I had gone harder, but I believe God doesn’t make mistakes, ” he reflects.

Natalac has earned the respect of hip-hop legends and Grammy Award winners alike. “I’ve accomplished being a better artist who works well with others. So many legends in hip-hop wouldn’t reference or work with me, if I wasn’t dependable and real. I’ve achieved being a friend in business, and that means everything, ” he shares. When asked to describe his music, Natalac keeps it simple: “I make Pimp Hop, Pimp Rap, and Southern Hip Hop. I’m one of the pioneers of it.” His unique sound and style have cemented his place in the hip-hop community, setting him apart as a trailblazer.

Pioneer of Pimp Hop, Natalac, acted in the Movie “13th and Pine.” Executive Produced by Jeremy Mincey. Actors : Marc John Jeffries, Lamar Odom, Mike Bend, Rob Monford, Levar Michael Drew, etc. and of course as Mr. Stoney the store owner, Natalac. Natalac Records released Mr. Stoney by Natalac on January 1, 2025. The music that inspired Jeremy Mincey to create the movie character, Mr. Stoney. It’s a must-watch movie about a fatherless basketball star at an impoverished Atlanta high school struggling to navigate his way through peer pressure and bad influences as he strives to get to the top of the game.

Mr. Stoney: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_n3NfmGBOMPx3SYTVBrCfmKs-A7xWd82qU&feature=shared

Natalac’s journey is far from over. Following his regional hit single” Trending topic” featuring Benzino & Mr Smith aka Bo$$ Money. He follows up with Rich Niggas by Benzino and Natalac released January 2nd 2025 under his own label, Natalac Records, which he founded in 1997 after serving in the Marine Corps. “I’ve been representing Jacksonville for 30 years, and if God allows it, I’ll continue to stay right here, keeping my city on the map,” Natalac promises.

Watch the Natalac & Benzino “Off The Porch” Interview https://youtu.be/5LTxAxN40U8?feature=shared

For more music, updates, and to support Natalac, Google NATALAC or check out his official website: NATALAC.COM

Jacksonville rapper, Natalac – https://g.co/kgs/kXx5cwL

All Natalac Music Platforms – https://songwhip.com/natalac

