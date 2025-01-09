Long Island Dermatologist Details New Treatments for Atopic Dermatitis Patients

Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology Borealis Dermatology

Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology discusses new injectables EBGLYSS and Nemluvio for eczema patients as well as innovations in phototherapy.

There are several new treatments for chronic eczema of which patients should be aware, which may provide more effective, lasting relief than traditional treatments.” — Dr. Navin Arora, Founder of Borealis Dermatology

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atopic Dermatitis , a common yet often challenging skin condition that affects millions worldwide, has long been treated with a variety of topical medications, oral therapies and phototherapy. However, recent breakthroughs in dermatological care have opened new avenues for treatment. Among the most promising innovations are EBGLYSS™ (lebrikizumab-lbkz), and Nemluvio(nemolizumab), and Adbry each offering new hope for patients seeking relief from this chronic condition.Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology in Garden City and Syosset, NY, is sharing his knowledge of new treatments for atopic dermatitis he administers, as well as addressing his patients’ ongoing skin care needs.“For decades, the primary treatments for dermatitis – especially atopic dermatitis, commonly referred to as eczema – have focused on topical corticosteroids, emollients and other anti-inflammatory agents. While these treatments can effectively manage symptoms, they often come with side effects, particularly with long-term use. Additionally, they may not provide lasting relief for all patients, especially those with moderate to severe forms of atopic dermatitis,” said Dr. Arora. “There are several new treatments for chronic eczema of which patients should be aware, which may provide more effective, lasting relief than traditional treatments.”A groundbreaking new treatment is EBGLYSS, a biologic therapy which has shown promise in clinical trials for treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. EBGLYSS targets specific molecules involved in the inflammatory process, particularly the immune cells that drive the condition. By modulating these immune responses, EBGLYSS has been demonstrated to reduce flare-ups, alleviate itching and improve the overall quality of life for patients.As a biologic, EBGLYSS is administered via injection, typically once a month, offering a convenient treatment option for patients who have not responded well to topical treatments or oral medications. Early clinical studies have reported significant improvements in skin condition, with fewer side effects compared to traditional systemic therapies like corticosteroids or immunosuppressants.Another novel therapy gaining attention is Nemluvio, an oral medication that works by targeting the underlying molecular pathways involved in atopic dermatitis. Specifically, Nemluvio inhibits key cytokines that contribute to inflammation, providing rapid relief of symptoms without the risks associated with long-term steroid use.Clinical trials have shown that Nemluvio significantly reduces the intensity of flare-ups and improves the overall appearance of the skin, with many patients experiencing long-lasting relief after just a few weeks of treatment. The oral form makes it a highly convenient option for patients who prefer an at-home treatment regimen, without the need for injections or frequent doctor's visits.Adbry is a new biologic therapy specifically developed for patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (eczema). The treatment is a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes interleukin-13 (IL-13), a protein that causes inflammation in the body. By preventing IL-13 from interacting with cell surface receptors, Adbry reduces inflammation and the associated symptoms of atopic dermatitis. Patients who use Adbry have reported significant improvements in their skin’s appearance and a decrease in the intense itching and irritation that often accompany the condition. Adbry offers a much-needed treatment option for those who have failed other therapies. It is injected into the skin, either by a doctor or by the patient themselves using a pre-filled syringe or injectable pen.“With the advent of these new treatments, atopic dermatitis patients now have access to a broader spectrum of options to manage their condition effectively. These innovations provide more targeted, personalized care and have the potential to dramatically improve the lives of those affected by atopic dermatitis,” noted Dr. Arora. “Eczema and atopic dermatitis can be an incredibly frustrating condition, both physically and emotionally. The new treatment options we have today are changing the way we approach care, offering patients not just symptom management, but a path toward long-term relief and better quality of life.”The team at Borealis Dermatology is committed to helping patients succeed with medical treatments and achieve their goals to look and feel their best, as well as providing safe and effective procedures and treatments for skin conditions.For questions regarding atopic dermatitis treatments and any type of skincare, please contact Borealis Dermatology to schedule an appointment with Dr. Arora and his team. Borealis Dermatology offers two convenient locations to provide various treatments for patients in the Queens and Long Island areas. Contact Dr. Navin Arora at (516) 246-8800 or visit https://borealisderm.com/ to schedule an appointment.

