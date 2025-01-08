Urinary Catheters Market is expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.63% by 2030, estimates DelveInsight

Urinary Catheters Market

Urinary Catheters companies are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hangzhou Formed Medical Devices, Boston Scientific Corp, Cook, ConvaTec, Teleflex Inc, Urocare, etc

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's Urinary Catheters Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Urinary Catheters, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Urinary Catheters.

As per DelveInsight Analysis for Urinary Catheters market, the escalating prevalence of urological disorders such as urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and urinary strictures, among others, and growing surgical procedures worldwide are some of the key factors, which are anticipated to increase the overall demand of Urinary Catheters, thereby augmenting the growth of Urinary Catheters market.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Urinary Catheters Market report:

• As per an analysis by DelveInsight, North America is expected to dominate the overall Urinary Catheters Market during the forecast period.

• Key pharma players working proactively in the Urinary Catheters include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hangzhou Formed Medical Devices Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, ConvaTec Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company., Teleflex Incorporated, Urocare Products, Inc., BACTIGUARD AB, Hollister Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Rocamed., Amecath, Go Medical Industries Pty Ltd., CURE MEDICAL, LLC, QMD™, Amsino International, Inc., J and M Urinary Catheters LLC., CompactCath, Ribbel International Limited., and others.

• The global Urinary Catheters market was valued at USD 3.29 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 4.82 billion by 2030.

• In March 2021, Hollister Incorporated launched the Infyna Chic™ intermittent catheter, the latest in the company’s line of hydrophilic catheter products to the US market.

• In February 2021, Health Canada approved Bactiguard’s urinary catheter with a temperature sensor for infection prevention driven by COVID-19. This is because Bactiguard’s catheter reduces the risk for secondary infection in critically ill patients.

• Also, on May 7, 2020, B. Braun Medical, Inc. received the US FDA approval for Actreen® Hi-Lite Intermittent Urinary Catheters indicated for intermittent urinary catheterization of paediatrics and adult patients with chronic urine retention or voiding dysfunction.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Urinary Catheters get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Urinary Catheters Market Forecast

Urinary Catheters Overview

Urinary Catheters are flexible tubes that are used to void the bladder and accumulate the urine in a drainage or urine collection bag. These catheters are usually used when an individual faces difficulty in urinating naturally due to an impaired bladder function because of any obstruction in the bladder, bladder weakness, neurogenic bladders, and others. Based on the approach of insertion urinary catheters are classified into three broad categories external catheters which adhere to the external genitalia region of men and women for urine collection, urethral catheters which are inserted through the urethra and suprapubic catheters which are inserted through a small orifice created in the lower abdomen.

Interested in knowing how the Urinary Catheters will be growing by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of Urinary Catheters Market Analysis - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/urinary-catheters-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

Urinary Catheters Market Insight

Geographically, the global Urinary Catheters market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America tends to lead the global market in the current scenario and is projected that it will continue to hold its market position during the forecast period. This domination is attributed to the rising target population in the region.

According to DelveInsight estimates, intermittent catheters hold a significant market during the forecasted period. Advantages such as the reduced risk of infection, ease of affordability, and others spike up the demand for intermittent catheters. Moreover, several product approvals received by the leading manufacturers will contribute to the Urinary Catheters market growth. For instance, Coloplast received FDA clearance for its intermittent Urinary Catheter SpeediCath Soft indicated for use by patients with urine retention and patients with post-void residual volume (PVR) due to neurogenic and non-neurogenic voiding dysfunction on July 30, 2020.

In December 2020, Ingenion Medical Limited received nearly £100,000 in grant funding from Innovate UK, the country’s innovation agency. The company planned to utilize the proceeds to gain a CE Mark for its CymActive™ urinary catheter, a novel medical device to treat male patients suffering from chronic urinary retention. Thus, owing to the market development related to products and expansions, there will be significant growth in the Urinary Catheters market during the forecast period.

Learn more about the Urinary Catheters Market Landscape @ Urinary Catheters Market Analysis - https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/urinary-catheters-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

Urinary Catheters Market Dynamics

The demand for urinary catheters is growing significantly due to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders, including urinary strictures, urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and other related conditions worldwide. For example, data from the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017 highlighted that the prevalence of urinary incontinence ranges from 9.9% to 36.1% globally, with older women being more affected than older men. Additionally, according to the Continence Foundation of Australia (2020), one in four adult Australians experiences incontinence, with approximately 38% of Australian women and around 10% of Australian men affected. Among men, the prevalence of urge incontinence rises from low levels in younger men to 30% in those aged 70-84 and approximately 50% in men over 85 years.

Similarly, Scotland's National Health Information Service reported in 2021 that an estimated 3 to 6 million people in the United Kingdom suffer from some degree of urinary incontinence. These statistics underline the growing impact of incontinence disorders, which is a significant driver of the global urinary catheters market.

Additionally, the increasing number of surgeries worldwide is expected to further boost the demand for urinary catheters. According to the Global Surgery Foundation (2021), around 30% of the global disease burden is attributed to conditions treatable through surgical intervention.

Consequently, these factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global urinary catheters market during the forecast period. However, challenges such as the risk of urinary tract infections and complications associated with catheterization may hinder market growth to some extent.

To gain a better understanding of the Urinary Catheters market, get a snapshot of the Urinary Catheters Market Dynamics and Trends

Scope of the Urinary Catheters Market Report

Study Period: 2021-2030

Key Companies: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hangzhou Formed Medical Devices Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, ConvaTec Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company., Teleflex Incorporated, Urocare Products, Inc., BACTIGUARD AB, Hollister Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Rocamed., Amecath, Go Medical Industries Pty Ltd., CURE MEDICAL, LLC, QMD™, Amsino International, Inc., J and M Urinary Catheters LLC., CompactCath, Ribbel International Limited.

Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation

By Product

• Indwelling/Foley Catheters

• Intermittent Catheters

• External Catheters

By Type

• Coated

• Uncoated

By Design

• Single Lumen

• Double Lumen

• Triple Lumen

By Usage

• Male Urinary Catheters

• Female Urinary Catheters

By Application

• Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

• Urinary Incontinence

• General Surgery

• Others

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

Delveinsight Analysis: The Urinary Catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% by 2030.

Request for sample report @ Urinary Catheters Companies and Distributors

Table of Contents

1. Urinary Catheters Report Introduction

2. Urinary Catheters Executive summary

3. Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4. Urinary Catheters Market Key factors analysis

5. Urinary Catheters Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Urinary Catheters Market

7. Urinary Catheters Market layout

8. Urinary Catheters Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9. Urinary Catheters Company and Product Profiles

. 9.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.2 Hangzhou Formed Medical Devices Co., Ltd

9.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.4 COOK

9.5 ConvaTec Inc.

9.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.7 Teleflex Incorporated

9.8 Urocare Products, Inc.

9.9 BACTIGUARD AB

9.10 Hollister Incorporated

9.11 Cardinal Health

9.12 Rocamed

10. Project Approach

11. KOL Views

12. DelveInsight Capabilities

13. Disclaimer

14. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Trending Reports:

• Allergic Conjunctivitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/allergic-conjunctivitis-market

• Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/anterior-cruciate-ligament-injuries-market

• Artificial Kidney Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/artificial-kidney-market

• Balloon Catheters Market Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/balloon-catheters-market

• Carcinoid Tumor Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/neuroendocrine-tumors-market

• Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/cardiac-biomarkers-testing-devices-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.