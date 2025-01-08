NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: January 8, 2025 State Superintendent’s 2023-24 Annual Report highlights Mississippi’s decade of historic academic achievement in public schools JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) 2023-24 Superintendent’s Annual Report has been released covering Mississippi’s historic decade of academic achievement and improved student outcome within the state’s public school system. Report highlights include: Results from the 2023-24 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program, which showed that overall students scored proficient or advanced reaching a record high of 47.8% in English Language Arts (ELA), 56.3% in mathematics and 63.4% in science.

Graduation rate reached an all-time high of 89.4%.

The number of Mississippi students taking Advanced Placement (AP) exams more than doubled since 2013, reaching a record high in 2024 of 12,442 public school students taking 17,717 AP exams, with a record high of 7,733 exams earning a qualifying score.

6,720 students earned industry certifications in a Career and Technical Education program.

The number of Early Learning Collaboratives for pre-K students increased to 40, and the number of State Invested Pre-K programs increased to 24.

MDE completed development of the Mississippi Educator Career Continuum Archive (MECCA) System that manages licensure and other information about the careers of Mississippi educators from recruitment through retirement.

A revamped Mississippi Student Information System (MSIS) launched in July 2024 to improve electronic collection, management, and reporting of school district data.

Mississippi school and district accountability A – F grades for 2023-24 showed 85.7% of schools and 93.9% of districts earned a grade of C or higher.

Four schools were named 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Four schools were named 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Highest-ever national rankings in education

