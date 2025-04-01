NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: April 1, 2025

MDE announces 2025 Parent of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the 2025 Mississippi Parent of the Year is Anna Clarissa Jones, a mother of two with one student in the Clarksdale Municipal School District.

Jones was nominated by the school district and is described as a supportive, dedicated, and compassionate person who loves a challenge. She goes above and beyond the call of duty, using her talents and monetary resources if necessary. She is a role model for other parents within the school community and radiates positivity offering words of encouragement to students and staff.

Jones values being actively involved in her children’s educational life. She’s a firm believer that education begins at home long before children reach school age. Jones regularly visits the school and is considered dependable and readily available to serve. Faculty and staff are no strangers to her. Therefore, she is always aware of behaviors, grades, and current events. She is not only involved in her children’s lives but has become a mother figure to other children, giving support to their educational journey and activities.

Jones’ participation in various service-oriented activities and organizations has impacted the schools and created a positive and better environment for everyone. She’s an active member in the PTO where she spearheads fundraising efforts so students can participate in extracurricular activities. She’s an active participant in Open House, Class Night, Choir Booster Club and often chaperones for events. She worked tirelessly for the band booster club ensuring that band members had the necessary nourishment for games and other activities. In support of her business, RelVitalize Therapy Infusions and Health Services, she is a member of the Clarksdale High School Health and Wellness Council where she provided the opportunity for faculty and staff to receive B12 shots.

Additionally, Jones served as co-president of the youth department in her church, supporting the spiritual growth of students to be well-rounded leaders. For the past four years Jones and family members have prepared Thanksgiving plates that were delivered to over 1,000 people in the community. She is looking forward to making a greater contribution to the school and community through her nonprofit, The Overcomers’ Place. The mission is to empower young people within the Mississippi Delta to overcome life’s obstacles by equipping them with the tools to become confident and successful contributors within their homes, community and the world-at-large.

Research has shown that parental involvement is a critical factor in determining the academic success of students. As part of the annual Parent of the Year program, MDE asks each district to select an outstanding parent who has made a significant impact on school improvement efforts in the school district.

The committee reviewed numerous applications submitted by school districts and selected a Parent of the Year finalist from each of the four congressional districts. From those four district winners, the 2025 Parent of the Year is determined.

Other Parent of the Year finalists for 2025 are as follows:

Congressional District 1 finalist is India Hale , who was nominated by the Senatobia School District for her selflessness, resilience, and unwavering commitment to teachers, staff, and students. She has four children, with three in the district.

, who was nominated by the Senatobia School District for her selflessness, resilience, and unwavering commitment to teachers, staff, and students. She has four children, with three in the district. Congressional District 3 finalist is Betsy Guerry , who was nominated by the Brookhaven School District as a tremendous advocate for building relationships between the school and parents and making sure all students feel loved and respected. She has three children currently in the district.

, who was nominated by the Brookhaven School District as a tremendous advocate for building relationships between the school and parents and making sure all students feel loved and respected. She has three children currently in the district. Congressional District 4 finalist is Justin Powell, who was nominated by the Hattiesburg Public School District for serving faithfully for the academic success of all children, supporting staff and faculty whenever his services are needed. He has one child currently in the district.

