Cataract surgery devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% by 2030, estimates DelveInsight

Cataract Surgery Devices Market Forecast

Cataract Surgery Devices companies include Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Nidek, etc

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's 'Cataract Surgery Devices Market, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast till 2030' report delivers an overview of Cataract Surgery Devices and the historical and forecasted Cataract Surgery Devices market trends in seven major markets namely the United States, Europe [Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom], and Japan. The Cataract Surgery Devices Competitive report also proffers an analysis of the market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs along with a PEST analysis of the market.

Request for sample report @ Cataract Surgery Devices Market Forecast

Some of the vital key points of the Cataract Surgery Devices Market Research Report

• The cataract surgery devices market was valued at USD 7.73 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 10.66 billion by 2030.

• The major companies active in the Cataract Surgery Devices market include Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, and many others.

• The very first trifocal lens for cataract surgery patients has been approved by the FDA. The AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal Intraocular lens (IOL) is now available to cataract patients in the United States for the first time.

• Recently, many femtosecond lasers have been approved by the FDA for being used in cataract surgery performed in the United States.

• DelveInsight anticipates a higher Cataract Surgery Devices Market share of the United States as compared to other countries.

• The Cataract Surgery Devices market demand is propelled by an increase in cataract disorders prevalence, technical developments in ophthalmic products, and an increasing geriatric population. However, the high costs associated with cataract surgery, especially in developing economies, are limiting the Cataract Surgery Devices market growth.

For additional insights, visit: Cataract Surgery Devices Competitive Landscape

Cataract Surgery Overview

Cataract Surgery is a procedure that involves the removal of the lens from the eye, and in most scenarios, the lens is replaced with an artificial lens. This surgery is performed for cataract treatment.

Cataract surgery often involves using a high-frequency ultrasound device that causes the breaking of the lens into various small pieces, which are then gently removed from the eye area using suction force. The procedure is also known as phacoemulsification and can be performed with smaller incisions, ensuring faster healing. After removing all the remnants from the eye area, the cataract surgeon inserts an intraocular lens placing it safely behind the iris and pupil, at the exact location where the natural lens was placed.

Cataract Surgery Devices by Product Type

The Cataract Surgery Devices are segmented according to the Product Type-

• Intraocular Lens (IOL)

• Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD)

• Phacoemulsification Equipment

• Femtosecond Laser Equipment.

Intraocular Lens (IOL)

An intraocular lens implant is an artificial replacement for the natural lens of your eye. It is a significant part of the surgery that can be used in fixing cataracts. An intraocular lens, also known as the intraocular implant, is made of clear plastic. There are multiple types of Intraocular lenses- Monofocal IOL, Multifocal implant, and Accommodating IOL.

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD)

Ophthalmic Viscological Devices are gel-like, transparent substances that carry viscous and elastic properties. They are used extensively in modern intraocular procedures and used routinely in cataract surgeries for protecting delicate ocular structures and provide a faster surgery with better visual recovery for the patients. Apart from the various viscoelastic substances, sodium hyaluronate is the most commonly used biopolymer used in Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices for intraocular surgery. Albomed introduced their latest innovation in the field of sodium hyaluronate OVDs named Pe-Ha-Blue PLUS, which combines the viscoelastic properties of Pe-Ha-Luron F with trypan blue.

The Cataract Surgery Devices are segmented according to the surgery types-

• Phacoemulsification

• Extracapsular Cataract Extraction (Ecce) Surgery

• Femtosecond Laser Surgery

The Cataract Surgery Devices Market is segmented as End User into-

• Hospitals

• Ophthalmology clinics

• Ambulatory surgical centres

Cataract Surgery Devices Product Portfolio

TECNIS® Multifocal Intraocular Lenses, (+3.25 D)

TECNIS® Multifocal Intraocular Lenses, (+3.25 D): The TECNIS Multifocal 1-Piece intraocular lenses, (+3.25 D), are designated for primary implantation for the visual correction of aphakia in adult patients with and without presbyopia in whom a cataractous lens has been eliminated by phacoemulsification and who need near, intermediate, and distance vision with increased spectacle independence. The TECNIS Multifocal Family of 1-Piece IOLs presents the only multifocal lenses capable of proffering a complete range of high-quality vision (20/25 or better),1,2 customised for each patient's lifestyle.

The TECNIS Multifocal 1-Piece intraocular lenses (+3.25 D) offer cataract patients with options to have a complete range of near, intermediate, and distant vision, with a treatment customised to fulfil their personal requirements and lifestyle. The +3.25 D IOL is ideal for people performing longer reading distances, such as reading a hand-held device.

For more Product Portfolios Along with Company Profiles, visit: Cataract Surgery Devices Competitive Analysis - https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cataract-surgery-devices-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

Scope of the Cataract Surgery Devices Market Insight Report

• Geography Covered: The United States, Europe [Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom,], and Japan.

• Cataract Surgery Devices Markets Segmentation: By Geographies, By Product Type, By Surgery Type

• Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Cataract Surgery Devices: Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, and several others.

• Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis.

• Case Studies

• KOL's Views

• PEST Analysis

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Cataract Surgery Devices Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1. Cataract Surgery Devices Key Insights

2. Cataract Surgery Devices Executive Summary

3. Cataract Surgery Devices Background and Overview

4. Cataract Surgery Devices Regulatory Framework

5. Cataract Surgery Devices Reimbursement Scenario

6. Cataract Surgery Devices Company Profiles

6.1. Johnson & Johnson

6.2. Novartis AG

6.3. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

6.4. Essilor International S.A

6.5. HAAG-Streit Holding AG

6.6. Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

6.7. Nidek Co., Ltd.

6.8. Topcon Corporation

6.9. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

7. Cataract Surgery Devices Competitive Analysis of Listed Products

8. Cataract Surgery Devices KOL Views

9. Cataract Surgery Devices Market Analysis by 7MM

9.1. Market Analysis Globally

9.2. North America Market Analysis

9.3. Europe Market Analysis

9.4. Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

10. Cataract Surgery Devices Market Analysis by Country

10.1.1. Market Size of the United States

10.2. Europe Cataract Surgery Devices Market Analysis

10.2.1. Market Size of Germany

10.2.2. Market Size of France

10.2.3. Market Size of Italy

10.2.4. Market Size of Spain

10.2.5. Market Size of the United Kingdom

10.3.1. Market Size of Japan

11. Cataract Surgery Devices Market Drivers and Barriers

12. Cataract Surgery Devices PEST Analysis

13. Cataract Surgery Devices Unmet Needs

14. Appendix

15. DelveInsight Capabilities

16. Disclaimer

17. About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Cataract Surgery Devices Market Report - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/cataract-surgery-devices-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Trending Reports:

• Hearing Aid Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/audiology-devices-market

• Hepatitis B Virus Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-hepatitis-b-virus-market

• Human Papilomavirus Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/human-papillomavirus-hpv-market

• Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/ophthalmic-imaging-equipment-market

• Pressure Ulcers Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pressure-ulcers-market

• Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Ppms Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/primary-progressive-multiple-sclerosis-ppms-pipeline-insight

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.