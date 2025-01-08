UTM to hold 2025 Open Day this Saturday, showcasing its diversified programmes

MACAU, January 8 - As the registration for the Joint Admission Examination for Macao Four Higher Education Institutions starts, the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) will hold its 2025 Open Day on 11 January from 2pm to 6pm at the Mong-Há Campus. Through various activities, UTM welcomes the public, especially secondary school students and their parents, to learn about the latest admission information and programme characteristics, offering a glimpse into campus life and culture.

The Opening Ceremony will take place at 2pm in the Inspiration Building of the Mong-Há campus. Booths will be set up to provide programme and admission information, where prospective students can register for programmes on the spot. The event will include various programme-sharing sessions, talks, and workshops, where current students, faculty members, and alumni will share insights about campus life and career development after graduation. Additionally, there will be game booths and lucky draws, allowing the public to experience UTM's diverse range of programmes and campus life comprehensively.

In addition to the degree programme sessions, the event will feature various interactive workshops on professional development, such as visual merchandising demonstration, coffee brewing, tea appreciation, chocolate making, Cantonese opera wooden dummy demonstration, creative face painting, vocal experience, sports, street dance, yoga, floral arrangements, culinary demonstration, as well as a talk themed on Cantonese culture and Cantonese opera.

During the event, student ambassadors will guide campus tours, leading the public to visit different teaching and training facilities on campus, including the Pousada de Mong-Há, the Educational Restaurant, and kitchens, allowing the visitors to gain firsthand experience of student life.

UTM cordially invites students, parents, and the general public to enjoy a pleasant afternoon at the Mong-Há campus and collect exquisite souvenirs. For more information, please visit https://www.utm.edu.mo/s/OpenDay2025. For enquiries, please contact the UTM Public Relations Team at 8598 3023 or 8598 1559.