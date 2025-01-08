Data Quality Co-op (DQC) hires Venu Bendapudi and Katie Casavant to drive growth and innovations

Venu Bendapudi Katie Casavant

New leadership roles will enhance expansion efforts, accelerating DQC’s mission to revolutionize data quality in the insights industry

Venu and Katie bring invaluable expertise and leadership to our team, and their contributions will accelerate DQC’s mission to revolutionize data quality measurement in the insights industry.” — Bob Fawson, CEO and Founder of Data Quality Co-Op

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Quality Co-op (DQC), the insights industry’s first independent clearinghouse for data quality measurement, has hired Venu Bendapudi as Head of Sales, Market Research, and Katie Casavant as Head of Commercial. Bendapudi will spearhead sales strategies, develop key business plans, drive expansion efforts, and cultivate relationships with market research firms, while Casavant will lead commercial strategy, oversee go-to-market planning, and manage business development and customer relationships.

Both positions will contribute to the growth and implementation of the company's innovative platform, built to continuously assess, analyze, and validate the quality of first-party data in real time for the insights industry.

“Venu and Katie bring invaluable expertise and leadership to our team, and I am confident that their contributions will accelerate DQC’s growth and further our mission to revolutionize data quality measurement in the insights industry,” said Bob Fawson, CEO and Founder of Data Quality Co-Op. “Their combined experience will play a key role in ensuring our platform continues to drive real-time data quality assurance and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

About Venu Bendapudi, Head of Sales - Market Research

Bendapudi brings more than twenty years' experience of the MR industry to Data Quality Co-Op, including sales across business and consumer research in verticals including healthcare, media, retail, finance and IT. He began his Market Research operations career in India, leading a team of survey programmers and report analysts, then quickly moved to work in sales. He has worked mostly in the United States but has also worked in Asia Pacific and Middle East markets, while based in Kuala Lumpur and Dubai.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/venubendapudi/

About Katie Casavant, Head of Commercial

Casavant is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for building data, analytics and insights businesses to create incremental value and drive transformative growth. She began her career in behavioral data analytics, founded Cannondale Associates’ retail consulting practice in 2004, Kantar Shopcom in 2011 and Kantar Activate in 2017. She led the commercial transformation of 0ptimus Analytics facilitating its successful exit and acquisition by Dynata in 2021. Casavant led Dynata’s global Consulting and Investing channel until 2024. She is also a passionate culinarian with a deep appreciation for how quality ingredients and the care taken in their preparation can transform something simple into something extraordinary. https://www.linkedin.com/in/katiecasavant/

The addition of these roles adds extensive experience, offering deep expertise in data quality, technological advancements, and industry evolution. Since its launch earlier this year, DQC has partnered with early adopters to develop a platform dedicated to enhancing data quality within the industry. For those interested in shaping the future of data quality through this cutting-edge solution, DQC invites inquiries via email at contact@dataqualityco-op.com.

About Data Quality Co-Op

Data Quality Co-op (DQC) is an independent first-party data quality clearinghouse. We transform how buyers and suppliers of first-party data measure, understand and manage the quality of their data. Our platform offers continuous quality measurement and real-time quality certification by aggregating, analyzing, and benchmarking data quality signals. Together with our clients, we are shaping the future of fast, reliable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, our mission is to ensure each business decision, marketing campaign or AI model is driven by data that’s high-quality, high-value and perfectly suited for its purpose. For more information, visit www.dataqualityco-op.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.