Armstrong appoints Haase as director of Department of Water Resources, thanks Travnicek for service; Greenberg appointed interim labor commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today appointed Reice Haase, former senior policy advisor in the Governor’s Office and former deputy executive director of the North Dakota Industrial Commission, to serve as director of the state Department of Water Resources, while thanking outgoing director Andrea Travnicek for her more than three years of service leading the agency.

Haase worked as an environmental scientist providing consulting services to the energy industry before joining state government in July 2018. As a senior policy advisor in the Governor’s Office, he oversaw the energy and natural resources portfolio and worked on policy related to agriculture, emergency services and tribal affairs. In June 2022, Haase began serving as deputy executive director of the Industrial Commission, which has under its jurisdiction the Department of Mineral Resources, state-owned Bank of North Dakota, State Mill and Elevator, Western Area Water Supply and Outdoor Heritage Fund, among other areas. He was appointed interim state labor commissioner by Armstrong on Dec. 15.

“Reice will serve our citizens well with his strong background in natural resources and deep understanding of the critical importance of clean, reliable, affordable water to North Dakota residents, farmers and ranchers, manufacturers and energy producers. We appreciate his continued service to the state of North Dakota,” Armstrong said.

A native of Williston, Haase earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of Iowa in 2011. After graduation, he held several roles in the private sector, where he supported clients with environmental site assessments, underground injection well permitting, and natural resources compliance. In 2021, Haase was elected chairman of the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission’s Legal and Regulatory Affairs Committee, where he served from 2021-2023. He lives in Mandan with his wife and their two young children.

“I’m deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of our great state in this new position,” Haase said. “The work of DWR touches the lives of every North Dakotan, and thanks to our strong oil and gas industry, we have the opportunity to invest in transformational water projects which will leave a lasting legacy for future generations. I’m excited to join the dedicated team at DWR and work with the State Water Commission led by Gov. Armstrong as chairman.”

Travnicek, who was appointed as the first DWR director in July 2021, is vacating the position to pursue other opportunities. She previously served as director of North Dakota Parks and Recreation for a year, in leadership positions with the U.S. Department of the Interior for nearly three years, and as a senior policy advisor in the Governor’s Office for six years.

Armstrong thanked Travnicek for her leadership of DWR and more than a decade of service to the state of North Dakota, and for staying on through the end of the month to assist with the transition to new DWR leadership during the legislative session.

Armstrong also announced the appointment of attorney and former Governor’s Office policy advisor Zach Greenberg as interim state labor commissioner, succeeding Haase in the position as head of the state Department of Labor and Human Rights.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Greenberg earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Crookston and his law degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law in Grand Forks. He worked as a law clerk at a private firm in 2022 and spent the last two years in the Governor’s Office, most recently as a legal and policy advisor.

The Department of Labor and Human Rights is responsible for enforcing North Dakota labor and human rights laws and for educating the public about those laws. In addition, the department licenses employment agencies operating in the state and can verify the status of independent contractor relationships.