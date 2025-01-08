Getting Zero-Emission Transit Vehicles on the Streets

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $100 million in state funding is available to help transit providers expand their use of zero-emission vehicles. The funding is being provided through the State’s Zero-Emission Transit Transition Program (ZETT) and supports the Governor’s nation-leading agenda to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve the goals of New York’s landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act of 2019. Non-MTA transit authorities are encouraged to apply for funding to support the acquisition of zero-emission transit vehicles, construction of facilities and utility infrastructure for charging and fueling, and the necessary planning and design phases for zero-emission capital projects. Applications will be accepted through April 4, 2025.

“Transportation is an important front in our battle against climate change and we must explore every avenue to reduce greenhouse emissions from this vital sector,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding will encourage transit agencies to incorporate more zero-emission vehicles into their fleets, which will lead to cleaner air in our neighborhoods and help us stave off the impacts of climate change.”

Under the ZETT program, funding is available for projects that support transition to zero-emission transit solutions, including:

Development of a Zero-Emission Fleet Transition Plan and other planning and conceptual design activities.

Acquisition of transit fleet buses featuring zero-emission propulsion systems (hydrogen-electric and battery-electric).

Construction of new transit facilities or enhancement of existing facilities for the express purpose of transit operations to house and maintain zero-emission fleets.

Construction of utility infrastructure and equipment to connect transit facilities to zero-emission power/fuel networks.

Eligible transit systems include the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (CNYRTA/Centro), Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) and Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA/RTS). These entities may apply for up to $17.5 million and are required to provide a minimum of a 10 percent non-state match towards the project cost.

Counties, local municipalities and other entities receiving or eligible to receive New York Statewide Mass Transportation Operating Assistance (STOA) may also apply for up to $5 million, and are required to provide a minimum of a 10 percent non-state match towards the project cost (excluding other state sources). The minimum grant request under this program is $500,000 for eligible applicants under either category. Complete applications are due no later than April 4, 2025. Additional information can be found at the Department of Transportation's Website.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “As we work to combat climate change and protect our environment for future generations, we must work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in transportation, including public transit. The Zero-Emission Transit Transition Program will further our efforts to reduce carbon emissions by helping local transit agencies stock their fleets with climate friendly vehicles. This is a great opportunity for communities across New York to invest in zero emissions transit and I encourage all eligible agencies and entities to apply.”

