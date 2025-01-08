Inspired Pet Nutrition Achieves 100% Food Waste Diversion with Waste Mission Partnership

STEVENAGE, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This milestone marks a critical step in IPN's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation in waste management.IPN, known for its popular brands Wagg, Harringtons, Barking Heads, and Meowing Heads, has been a family-run business since 1923. With a vision "to become the nation’s most sustainable, most loved home of pet nutrition brands," IPN became the first major UK pet food manufacturing business to go carbon-negative in 2020.The Quest for a Sustainable PartnerFaced with the usual waste management challenges of any food-producing company, IPN sought a waste management partner who shared its passion for sustainability and innovation. Waste Mission clearly emerged as the ideal choice, offering not only to divert waste from landfills but also to provide sustainable solutions that minimise environmental impact, conserve natural resources, and even monetise waste streams.The collaboration between IPN and Waste Mission addresses the growing consumer demand for ethical and sustainable products. A Deloitte survey revealed that 30% of consumers stopped buying products due to ethical or sustainability-related concerns, while 50% saw the importance of circularity in the product lifecycle.Understanding CircularityCircularity refers to a business model in which waste is eliminated, and resources are continuously reused. This approach transforms waste into valuable resources, contributing to environmental sustainability and economic efficiency.Tackling Complex Waste Management ChallengesIPN faced various waste management hurdles, including:1. Meat and fish juice on packaging: These materials were hard to handle.2. Raw Meat Waste: Inefficient and environmentally unfriendly disposal methods require a modern solution.3. General Waste Management: Disruptions caused by waste accumulation necessitate an intuitive waste management approach.“These challenges are not unique to IPN, but we wanted to show leadership in how we addressed them,” said James Lawson, Director. “Sustainability and waste reduction are crucial for our people, pets and planet approach to ESG. Partnering with Waste Mission reflects our dedication to creating happiness for our pets, their owners and the supply chain.”Waste Mission’s Comprehensive SolutionWaste Mission implemented a tailored waste management solution for IPN, including:1. Recycling meat and fish juice – impacted packaging: Specialised processes were introduced to recycle these materials, diverting them from landfills.2. Recycling Raw Meat Waste: Innovative recycling methods ensured 100% recycling of raw meat waste.3. 24-Hour Service Level Agreement (SLA): A 24-hour SLA was established to ensure efficient waste collection and management, prevent operational disruptions, and simplify daily communications.Remarkable ResultsThe collaboration yielded outstanding results:1. 100% Landfill Diversion: All waste, including complex materials, is now diverted from landfills.2. 100% Recycling Rate: All waste collected from IPN is recycled, aligning with their sustainability goals.3. Uninterrupted Operations: The 24-hour SLA has ensured zero disruptions in IPN’s operations due to waste management issues.A Commitment to Sustainability and Future GoalsIPN continues to prioritise sustainability with Waste Mission's support, substantially reducing its environmental footprint. “We urge other pet food manufacturers to join us in prioritising sustainability and waste reduction,” said James. “High-quality pet food can be produced while adopting eco-friendly practices and meeting the growing needs of conscious consumers.”By achieving a 100% recycling rate, IPN has set a benchmark in sustainable waste management. Waste Mission remains committed to continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring IPN's long-term success in sustainability.About Waste MissionWaste Mission, a trusted partner in industrial waste management, began its journey in the UK in 1985 as metal recycling company, Alchemy Metals. Over the past 40 years, we’ve strived to make the world a shade greener, turning complex waste challenges into simple, sustainable solutions.The Waste Mission team was instrumental in the 2013 Scrap Metal Dealers Act. They consulted with the Home Office and British Transport Police and partnered with industry to bring about much-needed changes to an industry tarred with a bad reputation.As your single supplier solution, Waste Mission becomes an extension of your business, working closely with you to understand your unique waste requirements and developing tailored, hybrid solutions that enable you to stay focused on your core operations while seamlessly reaching your sustainability targets. For more information visit www.wastemission.com

