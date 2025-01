Metal Li-Based Battery Casing Market to Attain $4,057.21 Mn by 2034, Unveiled in Latest Report, Showing a 18.0% CAGR

Metal Li-based Battery Casing Market

The advancements of speedily charging technologies for EVs worldwide are a prominent factor driving the metal Li-based battery casing market.

The casings are essentially configured of substances such as aluminium and steel which provide better structural coherence contrasted to plastic options.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 -- The metal Li-based battery casing market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis. The report covers key success factors, market performance, risk factors, project costs and economics, expected ROI, and profit margins. The global market was valued at USD 780.14 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 4,057.21 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

What is a Metal Li-based Battery Casing?
A metal Li-based battery casing is a defensive shell rendered of metal such as aluminum or steel that inhibits lithium-ion batteries. Metal casings are important for the security, longevity, and durability of lithium-ion batteries. They safeguard batteries from mechanical influences, thermal uncertainty, and jarring ecological conditions. In renewable metal grids, metal casings are required to resist drawn-out exposure to jarring conditions. Metal casings are important for safeguarding batteries in EVs. Superior thermal handling and structural probity render them perfect for elevated power applications, impacting the metal Li-based battery casing market growth favorably. Superior thermal handling and structural probity render them perfect for elevated power applications, impacting the metal Li-based battery casing market growth favorably.๐–๐ก๐จ ๐Œ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐‹๐ข-๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐๐š๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‚๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ?Constellium, Gestamp Automociรณn, S.A., GF Casting Solutions, Grรคnges, Magna International Inc., MINTH GROUP, Nemak, UACJ Corporation, and thyssenkrupp AG are some of the leading players in the metal Li-based battery casing market. Critical market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their offerings which will assist the market to grow even more.๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:โ€ข In July 2024, Minth Group Co., Ltd, a worldwide firm that outlines, makes, and disburses automobile components involving body proportions, molds, and instruments, endorsed a MOU with the government of Serbia to establish a contemporary manufacturing provision in Serbia.โ€ข In May 2024, Grรคnges, a worldwide firm that has expertise in aluminum rolling and recycling, increases its enduring strategic alliance with Shandong Innovation Group (SIG) to fortify aggressiveness and acquire additional market share.๐–๐ก๐š๐ญโ€™๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐?Surge in Government Strategy: The government strategies and stimulus highlighting the acquisition of EVs are projected to fuel the market. The government of India instigated FAME, or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles forerunner program to encourage electric mobility.Growing Acquisition of Smartphones: The growing acquisition of smartphones is estimated to push the market growth during the forecast period. As per the GSMAโ€™s yearly State of Mobile Internet Connectivity Report 2023, approximately half of the world population, 4.3 billion people, possess a smartphone. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on metal Li-based battery casing market sales.Advancement in Battery Security Technologies: Progression in battery security technologies and escalating administrative conformity are expected to push the market in the coming years. There is an escalating requirement for battery casings that endure paramount conditions, such as overcharging or short circuits, as security technologies enhance.

Top Companies:
Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:โ€ข Constelliumโ€ข Gestamp Automociรณn, S.A.โ€ข GF Casting Solutionsโ€ข Grรคngesโ€ข Magna International Inc.โ€ข MINTH GROUPโ€ข Nemakโ€ข UACJ Corporationโ€ข thyssenkrupp AGโ€ข Targray Technology International Inc.โ€ข Novelisโ€ข Norsk Hydro ASA๐–๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก?Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest metal Li-based battery casing market share. The regionโ€™s robust growth is primarily due to the speedy growth in consumer electronics and automotive sectors. China led the market in 2024, profiting from a robust manufacturing framework and a strong concentration on technological progressions.North America: North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to the growing funding for energy repository solutions and the progression in electric vehicle technology.

How Is Market Segmentation Done?
By Type Outlook
โ€ข Primary
โ€ข Rechargeable

By Application Outlook
โ€ข Automotive
โ€ข Consumer Electronics
โ€ข Industrial
โ€ข Energy Storage Solutions

By Regional Outlook
โ€ข North America
o US
o Canada
โ€ข Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
o Netherlands
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
โ€ข Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Malaysia
o South Korea
o Indonesia
o Australia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
โ€ข Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
o Rest of the Middle East & Africa
โ€ข Latin America
o Mexico
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America

FAQs:
How much is the metal Li-based battery casing market?
The market size was valued at USD 780.14 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 4,057.21 million by 2034.

What is the growth rate of the metal Li-based battery casing market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Which region held the largest market share?
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2024.

Which segment by application is expected to record a significant CAGR in the market during 2025-2034?
The energy storage solutions segment is projected for significant growth in the global market during the forecast period. 