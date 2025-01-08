St. Johnsbury / Robbery / Request for Public Assistance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25A4000115

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury VSP Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/05/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mobil Mart, 78 Broad St, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Robbery

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Mobil Mart Gas Station (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police Troopers responded to the Mobil Gas Station located on Broad St, Lyndon, to a report of an armed robbery. During the robbery, a knife was displayed, however no persons were harmed.

The suspect is believed to be a white male approximately 5'9" wearing tan-colored shoes and coat with a light-colored bandana around his face. The suspect was seen on security footage getting into a light-colored sedan operated by an unknown individual.

Included are images of surveillance footage that captured the suspect and the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about this incident or the subjects involved is encouraged to contact Detective Trooper Fecher of the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.