County Courthouses to Close Jan. 9; Court Staff and Services Available

Benson, Foster, Richland, Stutsman, and Wells County courthouses will be closed January 9th in recognition of President Jimmy Carter's funeral. Clerk of Court offices will continue to take calls and electronic filings, except Foster, Nelson, and Wells Counties.

If assistance is needed in Wells and Foster Counties, please contact Stutsman County Clerk of Court office at 701-252-9042.

If assistance is needed in Nelson County, please contact the Ramsey County Clerk of Court office at 701-662-1309.