Thompson Schools Students visit Grand Forks County Courthouse

On April 16, 2025 the 5th grade class from Thompson Public Schools visited the Grand Forks County Courthouse. Roughly 60 students and their teachers attended initial appearance hearings with Judge John Thelen before meeting with a panel of judges, court staff, law enforcement, and attorneys hosted by Presiding Judge Don Hager.  They were an inquisitive group with many questions for the panelists.  Through these questions, students learned how the court system works and about the wide variety of careers in the justice system.

 

Panelists included: Judge Don Hager, Judge Jay Knudson, Kelly Hutton (Court Administrator), Amber Manninen (Deputy Clerk of Court Supervisor), Beth Skari (JV Court Officer), Attorneys David Ogren and Emerson Solemsaas, Sheriff’s Deputy Harmon, and Police Department Officers Brown and Sampson.

