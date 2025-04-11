Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,867 in the last 365 days.

Trinity Christian School of Williston Visited the Supreme Court April 11

Trinity Christian School of Williston seniors, led by teacher Farrah Guenther, visited the state supreme court and legislature on Friday, May 11th. After touring the capitol in the morning, students sat in on the afternoon legislative floor session, followed by the court visit, in which students learned about the North Dakota court system, the appeals process, and how judges and justices are elected to their positions. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trinity Christian School of Williston Visited the Supreme Court April 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more