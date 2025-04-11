Trinity Christian School of Williston Visited the Supreme Court April 11

Trinity Christian School of Williston seniors, led by teacher Farrah Guenther, visited the state supreme court and legislature on Friday, May 11th. After touring the capitol in the morning, students sat in on the afternoon legislative floor session, followed by the court visit, in which students learned about the North Dakota court system, the appeals process, and how judges and justices are elected to their positions.

