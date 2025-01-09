Revol One Financial® Strengthens Financial Foundation Through Strategic Partnership with Knighthead Re

The reinsurance collaboration further strengthens our capital position and accelerates our ability to grow.” — Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution Officer

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revol One Financial , a trailblazing carrier in the fixed annuity sector, announced the successful completion of an annuity reinsurance transaction with Knighthead Annuity and Life Assurance Company (Knighthead Re). This strategic collaboration underscores Revol One Financials’ commitment to financial strength and innovation, leveraging an A- rated organization to deliver enhanced stability and growth opportunity.“The reinsurance collaboration further strengthens our capital position and accelerates our ability to grow” stated Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution Officer at Revol One Financial. “It enables us to launch new products and forge parallel distribution relationships with agility and precision.”Revol One Financial selected Knighthead Re for its strong financial strength ratings, including an A-rating from AM Best, and its deep expertise in annuity product pricing and design. This collaboration empowers Revol One Financial to accelerate growth by reducing capital constraints, driving product innovation, and reinforces its commitment to financial security -- instilling confidence among customers and distribution partners.“We are excited to partner with Knighthead Re,” said Mark Zesbaugh, Chairman and CEO of Revol One Financial. “Our customers and distribution partners remain our top priority. Knighthead Re’s financial strength and deep understanding of the annuity market perfectly aligns with our mission to revolutionize how people feel, think and experience retirement solutions.”“Partnering with Revol One Financial represents a strategic opportunity for Knighthead Re,” stated Ed Massaro, Chief Executive Officer at Knighthead Insurance Group. “This agreement allows us to share our expertise in annuities as well as the strength of our balance sheet with Revol One Financial while benefiting from increased diversification of our reinsurance portfolio. We look forward to being part of Revol One Financial’s innovative approach and building on our shared values of providing financial security and stability to policyholders.”This transformative collaboration well positions Revol One Financial in the fixed annuity space, driving forward product innovation, operational agility, and a steadfast commitment to delivering best-in-class service and value to our customers and distribution partners.About Revol One FinancialRevol One Financial is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Financial is a Michigan-domiciled insurance company licensed in 49 states. With its innovative approach, Revol One Financial is well-positioned to become a driving force in the insurance industry. Revol One Financial administrative offices are in Urbandale, Iowa. For more information, please visit RevolOneFinancial.com.AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to Revol One Insurance Company (Revol One Financial) (Spring Lake, MI, with administrative offices in Urbandale, IA.). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is “Stable”. The ratings reflect Revol One Financial’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Visit www.ambest.com for the latest ratings.About Knighthead ReKnighthead Re is the reinsurance marketing name of Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company, which is part of the Knighthead Insurance Group, a global insurance business helping customers around the world preserve and grow their wealth through secure financial products.Backed by its excellent financial strength and a team of insurance experts, Knighthead Re partners with insurers to meet their capital requirements and improve their financial results, so they can help their stakeholders and customers reach their goals.AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and an Issuer Credit Rating of A- to Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company. The outlook assigned to these ratings is “Stable”. Visit www.ambest.com for the latest ratings.

