E-Bike Motor Market is Expected to Reach US$ 150.3 Billion by 2034, Growing at 16.5% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Global E-Bike Motor Market Growth Driven by Urban Commuting, Technological Advancements, and Government Support for Sustainable Mobility

Rockville, MD, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global E-bike motor market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 28.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

The direct parent market of E-Bike Motor is E-Bike Market and it is valued at US$ 56.7 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, driven by rising adoption for urban commuting, mountain trekking (E-MTB), and cargo logistics.

Europe leads the market with over 5.5 million e-bikes sold, while China remains the largest market with 50.5 million units sold annually. E-bike motors, particularly mid-drive and hub motors, are at the core of this growth, offering efficient power output for diverse applications. Innovations in lightweight motor design and energy efficiency further accelerate their adoption.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global E-bike Motor market is projected to grow at 16.5% CAGR and reach US$ 150.3 billion by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 11.9 billion growing at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2019 to 2023

growing at a CAGR of between 2019 to 2023 East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 37.9% in 2024

in 2024 Predominating market players include Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd, Shimano Inc., and NIDEC CORPORATION.

Mid-drive under motor type is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 78.8 billion between 2024 and 2034.

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034. North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 64.1 billion collectively

“The E-Bike Motor market is poised for strong growth, driven by rising demand for sustainable urban transportation, technological innovations in motor efficiency, and supportive government policies promoting clean mobility solutions” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the E-Bike Motor Market:

Ananda Drive Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; Brose Fahrzeugteile Gmbh & Co. KG; Dapu Motors; NIDEC CORPORATION; Panasonic Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Shimano Inc.; Suzhou Bafang Electric Motor Science-Technology Co. Ltd; Suzhou Xiongda Motor Co. Ltd; TDCM Corporation Limited; TRANZX; Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd; Other Prominent Players

Market Development:

The E-Bike Motor Market is highly competitive, driven by continuous technological innovations, strategic partnerships, and the growing demand for premium e-bike solutions. Key players are focusing on enhancing motor efficiency, reducing weight, and incorporating smart connectivity features to cater to evolving consumer preferences. This dynamic landscape is shaped by both global leaders and regional manufacturers, each contributing to the market's expansion.

Competitors in the market are Ananda Drive Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Brose Fahrzeugteile Gmbh & Co. KG, Dapu Motors, NIDEC CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Shimano Inc., Suzhou Bafang Electric Motor Science-Technology Co. Ltd, Suzhou Xiongda Motor Co. Ltd, TDCM Corporation Limited, TRANZX, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

E-Bike Motor Industry News:

In July 2023, Bosch released the Performance Line SX, a lightweight e-bike motor designed for a variety of uses, including e-MTB, gravel, and urban riding. This motor has a combined battery and motor weight of only 4 kg, increasing manoeuvrability and responsiveness.

Yamaha will introduce two new electric urban mobility models, the BOOSTER Easy and the BOOSTER S-pedelec, in May 2023, with the goal of catering to eco-friendly city commutes.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global E-Bike Motor market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (Mid-drive, Hub Motor, Friction motors), Application Type (Urban, E-mountain, E-Trekking, E-cargo, Gravel), class (Class 1, Class 2, Class 3) Capacity Type (Below 250W, 250W- 500W, 500W and Above), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

