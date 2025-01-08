Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Treatment Market 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, drugs by DelveInsight

Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Treatment Market

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Market Report:

• The Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

• As per DelveInsight, the Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period (2023-2032), owing to the launch of new therapies in the market and the rise in the number of cases.

• Limited number of pharma and biotech companies are actively working in the Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer market. However, the pipeline therapies hold the potential to significantly improve the treatment outlook.

• Key Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Companies: Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Merc & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers, Dendreon Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Ferring International Center S.A., Roche group, Celgen Corporation, Amgen Inc., Teva pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, and Pfizer, and others

• The Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer market dynamics.

Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Overview

Hormone-sensitive advanced prostate cancer (HSPC) refers to prostate cancer that has spread beyond the prostate gland (locally advanced or metastatic) but still responds to therapies that lower or block androgens, the hormones that fuel cancer growth. Androgens like testosterone play a key role in prostate cancer progression, and HSPC is characterized by its dependence on these hormones for survival and proliferation.

Symptoms vary based on the extent of cancer spread and may include difficulty urinating, blood in the urine, bone pain, fatigue, and weight loss. Common sites of metastasis are the bones and lymph nodes. Diagnosis involves PSA testing, imaging studies like CT scans or bone scans, and biopsy confirmation.

Treatment typically begins with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), which reduces testosterone levels through medications or surgical removal of the testes (orchiectomy). ADT is often combined with other treatments, such as androgen receptor inhibitors (e.g., enzalutamide, apalutamide) or chemotherapy (e.g., docetaxel) to improve outcomes.

Advances in understanding prostate cancer biology have led to the development of novel therapeutic approaches that extend survival and improve quality of life. Regular monitoring and individualized care are critical to managing the disease and delaying progression to castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer

• Prevalent Cases of Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer

Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Key Companies

Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Merc & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers, Dendreon Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Ferring International Center S.A., Roche group, Celgen Corporation, Amgen Inc., Teva pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, and Pfizer, and others.

Scope of the Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Companies: Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Merc & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers, Dendreon Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Ferring International Center S.A., Roche group, Celgen Corporation, Amgen Inc., Teva pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, and Pfizer, and others

• Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer current marketed and Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer emerging therapies

• Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics: Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer market drivers and Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer

4. Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer

9. Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Market Drivers

16. Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Market Barriers

17. Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Appendix

18. Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

