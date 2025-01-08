Wisconsin MBDA Center and Playbook Investors Network Partner to Help MBEs Secure $25 Million in Capital

MBDA Logo

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wisconsin Minority Business Development Agency (WI-MBDA) Business Center, operated by the North Central Minority Supplier Development Council, proudly announces its partnership with Playbook Investors Network (PIN) to launch an Access to Capital Program tailored specifically for Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs).This program is designed to provide mid-market MBEs (those generating $10 Million + in annual revenue) with the tools, resources, and funding opportunities they need to thrive in today’s competitive market. Through PIN’s extensive network of financial institutions and investors, businesses will gain access to personalized funding strategies, application support, and ongoing mentorship.Program Highlights:• Funding Expertise: PIN connects businesses with term loans, SBA loans, equipment loans, lines of credit, accounts receivable financing and equity investment opportunities.• Tailored Solutions: Customized funding strategies to meet each business's unique needs.• Proven Results: Previous successes include securing over $5 Million for a transportation company and $2 Million for a staffing firm.The WI-MBDA Center is a dedicated advocate for minority-owned businesses and provides access to resources that drive growth, profitability, and sustainability. "We are excited to join forces with PIN to address the financial challenges faced by mid-market MBEs," said Dr. Kamaljit Jackson, WI-MBDA Director. " This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering minority-owned businesses to scale new heights by achieving access to significant funding opportunities, including the $25 Million capital goal."PIN brings over 30 years of financial expertise and proprietary tools, such as the Pi.Q Analysis℠, to help businesses optimize profitability and streamline funding processes. "At PIN, we understand the critical role of capital in business growth. This program is about more than funding, it’s about creating lasting financial stability," said Rodney Woods, CEO of PIN.Businesses interested in participating in this program can register by visiting https://evt.to/euuhiouuw or contacting Angelique Sharpe at asharpe@wimbda.com.About Wisconsin MBDA Business CenterThe Wisconsin MBDA Business Center provides tailored business development services to help minority-owned businesses grow, expand, and succeed in competitive industries. www.wimbda.com About Playbook Investors Network (PIN)PIN connects businesses with capital solutions, leveraging a robust network of financial institutions and investors. With a proven track record, PIN helps businesses overcome financial hurdles and achieve growth. www.playbookinvestorsnetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.