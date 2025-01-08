Aker QRILL Company announces next vessel

Aker QRILL Company fleet and vessels

OSLO, NORWAY, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aker QRILL Company, the global leader in krill harvesting and production of krill-based ingredients recently divested from Aker Biomarine, is pleased to announce an agreement with Tersan Shipyard to construct its fourth state-of-the-art krill fishing vessel. This agreement involves the purchase and significant rebuild of a project that was cancelled 18 months ago, and secures continued sustainable supplies of feed and raw materials from Antarctic krill, recognized as the world’s largest single-species biomass.The agreement marks a milestone for both Aker QRILL Company and Tersan Shipyard. For Aker QRILL Company, the new vessel is a vital step forward in its mission to provide sustainable, premium nutrition and to further strengthen its position in the krill industry. For Tersan Shipyard, the agreement finds a buyer for a vessel that was essentially completed in 2023.“This partnership represents an ideal solution for both parties,” says Webjørn Barstad, CEO of Aker QRILL Company. “Adding a fourth vessel to our fleet is crucial for our success as we enter the next phase of growth and development. Equipped with the latest and most advanced technologies, this vessel will bolster our ambition to maintain our leadership position in the krill industry and ensure access to renewable and sustainable marine raw materials—vital to meet the growing global demand for sustainable marine feed ingredients with excellent nutritional qualities.”The vessel will undergo significant rebuilding and customization to meet the specialized requirements of Aker QRILL Company, creating several important contracts for Norwegian maritime suppliers and further strengthening the company’s ties to local expertise and innovation. Connected to the project Aker QRILL Company also works with significant advances in the use of alternative fuels.Vice President Ahmet Paksu of Tersan Shipyard expresses his satisfaction with the agreement: “We are glad to finally find a solution to a challenge we have been working hard to solve. This partnership provides valuable opportunities for both parties, and we are grateful for the chance to complete and deliver this vessel. Partnering with Aker QRILL Company, the global leader in sustainable krill fishery, aligns perfectly with our vision of innovation and excellence.”The vessel will operate under a Norwegian fisheries license in the CCAMLR krill fishery starting in the third quarter of 2026.For media inquiries, please contact:Tormod SandstøDirector CommunicationAker QRILL Company+4790943215About Aker QRILL CompanyAker QRILL Company is the world’s leading krill company, delivering premium ingredients for aquaculture and animal nutrition, and raw materials for human health applications. Our operations and development are backed by rigorous science and research into the benefits of krill. Sustainability is at the core of our operations, rooted in world-class standards.

