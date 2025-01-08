Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Expected to Surge by 2034 | Insights by DelveInsight

Leading companies such as GlaxoSmithKline and ICOS Corporation are driving advancements in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatments to enhance patient care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

Some of the key insights of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report:

• In 2022, the total prevalence of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in the US was approximately 51.3K cases, with 30.8K diagnosed cases. These numbers are expected to rise during the forecast period.

• The highest prevalence of PAH in the US was observed in the >75 age group, which had around 11.9K cases, while the lowest was in the 18-25 age group with about 501 cases.

• Among the diagnosed PAH cases in the US in 2022, 23.4K were female and 7.4K were male.

• In terms of PAH class distribution in the US, Class III had the highest number of diagnosed cases (15.3K), followed by Class II (10.9K), Class I (2.4K), and Class IV (2.2K).

• The most common subtype of PAH in the US was idiopathic/heritable PAH, with approximately 13.3K cases, while pulmonary veno-occlusive disease had the lowest with 163 cases.

• In the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of PAH diagnosed cases in 2022, with approximately 5.1K, while Spain had the fewest, with nearly 2.8K cases.

• The highest prevalence of PAH in the EU4 and the UK was in the 66-75 age group, which had about 3.9K cases, and the lowest was in the 18-25 age group with 856 cases.

• In the EU4 and the UK, Class III accounted for the most diagnosed PAH cases (10.3K), followed by Class II (7.7K), Class I (1K), and Class IV (789).

• In Japan, the total number of PAH cases in 2022 was about 4K, with 2.4K diagnosed cases, and these figures are expected to decrease over the forecast period.

• The total treatment market for PAH in the 7MM was valued at USD 5B in 2022, with expectations for growth throughout the forecast period.

• In the US, the PAH treatment market was valued at approximately USD 3.9B in 2022 and is projected to increase due to greater awareness and emerging therapies.

• The treatment market in the EU4 and the UK was valued at USD 816.4M in 2022, accounting for about 16% of the total PAH market in the 7MM.

• On August 26, 2024, Merck announced European Commission approval for WINREVAIR™ (sotatercept) as the first activin signaling inhibitor therapy for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in adults with WHO Functional Class II-III. This approval follows positive results from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial.

• On August 19, 2024, Liquidia Corporation received tentative FDA approval for YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder for PAH and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), with final approval pending regulatory exclusivity expiration for a competing product.

• On June 25, 2024, Endotronix received FDA approval for its Cordella system, a minimally invasive early warning sensor implant to monitor patients with worsening heart failure remotely.

• Emerging therapies for PAH include Sotatercept (MK-7962), Ralinepag, YUTREPIA (inhaled treprostinil), Imatinib (TNX-201), Vardenafil (RT234), Seralutinib (GB002), L606 (liposomal treprostinil), MK-5475, AV-101 (dry powder inhaled imatinib), Treprostinil Palmitil (TPIP) (INS1009), LTP001, VASCULAN (ifetroban), Rodatristat Ethyl, CS1, LYNPARZA (olaparib), and others.

• Key companies involved in the treatment of PAH include Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, ICOS Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Shinyaku, Bayer Group, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Sanofi-Aventis, Toray, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaosa Biopharma Inc., Bial (Portela C S.A.), Liquida Technologies Inc., Cereno Scientific AB, and others.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Overview:

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a rare, progressive condition characterized by high blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries without a clear cause. According to the 6th World Symposium on Pulmonary Hypertension (WSPH), PAH is defined by a resting mean pulmonary artery pressure (mPAP) of 20 mm Hg or greater, a normal end-expiratory pulmonary artery wedge pressure (PAWP) of 15 mm Hg or less, and a pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) of 3 Wood units or higher.

The WHO classifies PAH into several types: idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension (IPAH), heritable pulmonary arterial hypertension (HPAH), drug- or toxin-induced PAH, and PAH associated with other conditions such as cirrhosis, HIV, congenital heart disease, and connective tissue diseases like scleroderma.

Initial symptoms include severe shortness of breath upon exertion, along with fatigue, weakness, chest pain, dizziness, and fainting. In more advanced stages, patients may experience syncope, tachypnea, cyanosis, and right heart failure due to the impairment of the right side of the heart. Hemoptysis, hypotension, and hoarseness may also occur due to nerve compression by an enlarged pulmonary artery.

Idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension is the most common form of PAH, and is associated with increased vascular resistance and constriction of blood vessels in the pulmonary vasculature. Molecular and genetic factors contribute to the hypertrophy of smooth muscle, endothelial cells, and adventitia, leading to restricted blood flow through the pulmonary arteries.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total prevalent cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension

• Total diagnosed prevalent cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension

• Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension

• Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension

• Class-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension

• Subtype-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Outlook:

Current treatments for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) primarily focus on dilating the pulmonary blood vessels to reduce resistance in the lungs. This leads to improved right ventricle function, thereby enhancing overall functional ability. The ultimate goal of PAH treatment is to improve survival, quality of life, exercise capacity, and symptom management, while optimizing clinical outcomes. To achieve this, risk assessment tools are increasingly used to personalize treatment plans.

The guidelines for treating PAH consider several factors, including World Health Organization Functional Class (WHO FC), exercise capacity, laboratory results, and both hemodynamic and echocardiographic evaluations. These assessments help determine the severity of the condition and guide therapy choices. The aim is to categorize patients as low risk, which in turn enhances survival rates and functional status.

Several guidelines, including those from the Chest and ERS in the US, outline treatment protocols for PAH. A key aspect of diagnosis is vasodilator testing, which helps identify patients who might benefit from calcium channel blocker (CCB) therapy. However, due to PAH’s heterogeneous nature, some patients who test negative for vasodilation may still respond to other medications, known as ‘super responders.’ Additionally, blood thinners, diuretics, digoxin, and beta-blockers are commonly recommended for managing PAH and its associated complications.

Despite significant advancements in treatment options over recent decades, PAH remains a devastating, progressive disease with high mortality. There is a pressing need for curative therapies and alternatives to the current regimen of frequent injections, which often come with injection-site reactions. New drugs are being developed that are highly selective and potent, such as ralinepag, which has shown strong antiproliferative and vasodilatory properties in vitro. Other promising agents targeting immune pathways, DNA repair, cellular senescence, and metabolic pathways are in early development stages. As a result, the pipeline for PAH treatments is robust and dynamic, poised to significantly impact the market landscape between 2023 and 2034.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Drivers:

• As awareness of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) grows, more patients are being diagnosed early.

• The development and approval of innovative therapies are advancing the treatment landscape for PAH, providing new opportunities for pharmaceutical companies and boosting market growth.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Barriers:

• The cost of PAH treatments, especially advanced therapies and novel drugs, can be prohibitive, limiting access to care for many patients and hindering market growth in certain regions.

• Despite increased awareness in developed countries, PAH remains underdiagnosed in many parts of the world, especially in low-resource areas, which limits the overall market potential.

Scope of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report:

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies: Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, ICOS Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Shinyaku, Bayer Group, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Sanofi-Aventis, Toray, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaosa Biopharma Inc., Bial (Portela C S.A.), Liquida Technologies Inc., Cereno Scientific AB, and others.

• Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies: Sotatercept (MK-7962), Ralinepag, YUTREPIA (inhaled treprostinil), Imatinib (TNX-201), Vardenafil (RT234), Seralutinib (GB002), L606 (liposomal treprostinil), MK-5475, AV-101 (dry powder inhaled imatinib), Treprostinil Palmitil (TPIP) (INS1009), LTP001, VASCULAN (ifetroban), Rodatristat Ethyl, CS1, LYNPARZA (olaparib), and others.

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension currently marketed, and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension emerging therapies

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market drivers and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents:

1. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

3. SWOT analysis of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance

6. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Disease Background and Overview

7. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

9. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Unmet Needs

11. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Emerging Therapies

12. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Drivers

16. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Barriers

17. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Appendix

18. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

