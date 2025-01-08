Probiotics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.6% by 2030, estimates DelveInsight

Leading companies such as Danone, Nestle, BioGaia, Yakult Honsha Co., are driving advancements in Probiotics treatments to enhance patient care.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the Probiotics market, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving uses of probiotics in various therapeutic areas. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also exploring the health conditions that probiotics are commonly used to manage, such as digestive disorders, immune system health, and mental health conditions.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging probiotic-based treatments, alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of probiotics-based therapies. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the use of probiotics in healthcare.

Some of the key insights of Probiotics Market Report:

• North America is expected to lead the global probiotics market during the forecast period, according to DelveInsight estimates.

• The global probiotics market was valued at USD 58,361.24 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.66% from 2024 to 2030.

• In 2023, the drinks segment contributed significantly to the revenue share of the global probiotics market.

• According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (US Department of Commerce), personal income in the US rose from USD 19,832.3 billion in 2020 to USD 21,294.8 billion in 2021.

• Major probiotics companies in the market include Danone, Nestle, BioGaia, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Probi, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Kerry Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Arla Foods amba, Lepicol, Lallemand Inc., Novozymes A/S, Winclove Probiotics, MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Lonza, SUJA LIFE, LLC, i-Health, Inc., AB-Biotics, S.A., Sun Genomics, and others.

• In September 2024, ZBiotics, a biotech firm focused on genetically engineered probiotics, launched its Sugar-to-Fiber Probiotic Drink Mix.

• In August 2024, TWK10 probiotics, clinically validated for muscle health, received approval from the Thai FDA.

Probiotics Overview:

Probiotics are live microorganisms that offer health benefits by improving or restoring gut flora when consumed in sufficient quantities. They are commonly found in fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi, as well as in dietary supplements. The most prevalent probiotic strains include Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, along with others like Saccharomyces boulardii. Probiotics support digestive health by maintaining gut microbiome balance, aiding food digestion, and inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria. They also contribute to immune function, influence mental health through the gut-brain axis, and help manage conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Expanding research highlights the broader benefits of probiotics, including reducing inflammation, enhancing nutrient absorption, and promoting skin health. They may also support metabolic health by regulating body weight and improving blood sugar levels. However, their effectiveness varies depending on individual microbiomes and specific strains used. With the growing focus on gut health, probiotics are increasingly integrated into functional foods, beverages, and supplements, becoming a cornerstone of modern dietary approaches to holistic wellness. While beneficial, consulting a healthcare professional for tailored advice is essential, especially for those with weakened immune systems or severe health conditions.

Probiotics Market Segment Analysis Segmentation:

The Probiotics market report proffers market analysis for the study period 2021–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Ingredient Type (Bacteria and Yeast)

• Product Type (Functional Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Animal Feed)

• Application (Human Nutrition and Animal Nutrition)

• Distribution Channels (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Others)

• Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Probiotics Market Dynamics:

According to the European Federation of Crohn's and Ulcerative Colitis Associations (2022), approximately 10 million people globally were affected by inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in 2022. Similarly, Crohn’s & Colitis Australia (2022) estimated that between 100K to 160K individuals in Australia were living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in 2021, highlighting the increasing global burden of IBD. This growing prevalence of IBD and other gastrointestinal disorders is expected to drive demand for probiotics, as they aid digestive health by promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, thereby fueling the probiotics market during the forecast period.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the probiotics market is their increasing adoption in sports nutrition. Intense and prolonged physical activity in athletes often strains the gastrointestinal tract, leading to issues such as abdominal cramping, acid reflux, nausea, diarrhea, and intestinal permeability, which can negatively impact performance. Probiotics play a vital role in improving health, exercise adaptation, and athletic performance while also supporting immune defenses against upper respiratory tract infections (URTI). Strategic initiatives by key players to develop probiotics tailored for sports further enhance market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Lonza launched TWK10®, a next-generation probiotic scientifically proven to modulate gut microbiota and enhance endurance and performance, marking a significant innovation in sports nutrition.

Despite these growth drivers, the probiotics market faces challenges, including safety concerns and difficulties in applying probiotic cultures to functional foods, which may act as barriers to market expansion.

Probiotics Market Set for Regional Dominance:

North America is projected to dominate the global probiotics market in 2023 and maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This dominance is attributed to the increasing demand for probiotics in the region, driven by a rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders among the population. Additional factors, such as growing consumer preference for fortified foods, a heightened focus on animal health, the presence of key industry players, frequent product launches, and rising disposable incomes, further contribute to market growth in North America.

A significant driver of the North American probiotics market is the widespread use of probiotics for maintaining digestive health. This trend is linked to the growing risk of digestive issues, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcers, constipation, diarrhea, and pancreatitis. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2022, approximately 3 million people in the United States were living with IBD in 2021, with an estimated 80K children affected by the condition in 2022.

Rising disposable personal incomes also support market growth by enabling consumers to invest more in health-enhancing products like probiotics, which offer significant gut health benefits. Data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis under the US Department of Commerce shows an increase in personal income in the United States from USD 19.8 billion in 2020 to USD 21.2 billion in 2021.

Probiotics Market Drivers:

• The increasing focus on tailored health solutions has significantly driven the probiotics market. Consumers are seeking products aligned with their unique gut health needs, creating opportunities for innovation in strain-specific probiotics and customized formulations.

• With a heightened understanding of the gut microbiome's impact on overall health, consumers are increasingly adopting probiotics for digestive health, immunity support, and improved mental well-being, further boosting market demand.

Probiotics Market Barriers:

• Probiotics face strict regulatory scrutiny across regions due to the need for evidence-based health claims, making it difficult for manufacturers to launch products and communicate benefits effectively.

• Differences in individual microbiomes and probiotic strains can lead to inconsistent outcomes, reducing consumer confidence and posing challenges for product standardization and market growth.

