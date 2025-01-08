Presbyopia Market Trends and Forecast to 2034 | Research by DelveInsight

Leading companies such as AbbVie, Eyenovia, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, and Novartis are driving advancements in Presbyopia treatments to enhance patient care.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Presbyopia, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Presbyopia treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Presbyopia symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Presbyopia alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Presbyopia treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report is an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in Presbyopia.

Some of the key insights of Presbyopia Market Report:

• The estimated total prevalent cases of presbyopia in the 7MM were approximately 325 million in 2023.

• The US accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of presbyopia, with around 109 million cases in 2023.

• Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of presbyopia in Europe, with approximately 32 million cases, followed by Italy with 24 million.

• Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent cases of presbyopia in Europe, with about 18 million cases.

• Japan had around 50 million diagnosed prevalent cases of presbyopia, making up 18% of the total in the 7MM.

• In the US, females represented about 60% of diagnosed presbyopia cases, while males represented about 40%.

• The age group 60-69 years had the highest diagnosed cases of presbyopia in the 7MM, with around 78 million cases in 2023.

• Moderate to severe presbyopia cases accounted for the highest prevalence, with approximately 212 million cases compared to 56 million mild cases.

• The therapeutic market size for presbyopia in the 7MM was valued at about USD 17,000 million in 2023.

• In October 2023, The FDA approved Qlosi™ (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4% for presbyopia treatment

• Emerging therapies for presbyopia include Brimochol PF (VT-1011) and LNZ100 - 1.75% Aceclidine.

• Leading companies in presbyopia treatment include AbbVie, Eyenovia, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Visus Therapeutics, LENZ Therapeutics, Glaukos Corporation, Ocuphire Pharma, and others.

What is presbyopia?

Presbyopia is a common, age-related condition characterized by the gradual loss of the eye's ability to focus on nearby objects. This condition, often noticeable after the age of 40, typically progresses between ages 40 and 60. It arises from the natural aging process, where the lens of the eye loses elasticity due to changes in its protein composition, leading to thickening, hardening, and reduced flexibility. These alterations impair the lens's ability to properly refract light, diminishing near-focusing ability.

Presbyopia symptoms often include difficulty performing close-up tasks, such as reading or sewing, especially in low light. Additional symptoms include eye strain, headaches, delays in focusing between different distances, squinting, ocular discomfort, and the need for brighter light or increased working distance during near work. Fatigue, drowsiness, and even double vision (diplopia) are also common complaints associated with presbyopia.

Presbyopia treatment has advanced significantly, offering various solutions tailored to individual needs. The use of corrective lenses, such as reading glasses, bifocals, or progressive lenses, remains the most common approach. Presbyopia treatment eye drops, like pilocarpine, have emerged as an innovative option, improving near vision temporarily by increasing the depth of focus. Surgical options, such as presbyopia LASIK treatment, reshape the cornea to enhance near and intermediate vision. Implantable lenses and corneal inlays are other surgical alternatives for addressing this condition.

For those seeking presbyopia natural treatment, strategies such as eye exercises, maintaining proper nutrition, and limiting eye strain may help improve overall eye health, although they do not reverse presbyopia. Preventive measures and lifestyle adjustments, such as using adequate lighting and taking breaks from prolonged close-up work, can help manage symptoms effectively.

Understanding the meaning of presbyopia and its underlying mechanisms is essential for choosing the right treatment approach. Early diagnosis and personalized care options, ranging from simple corrective glasses to advanced surgical procedures, ensure effective management of this age-related condition.

Presbyopia Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Presbyopia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Presbyopia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia

• Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia

• Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia

Presbyopia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Presbyopia drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these Presbyopia treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section provides a comprehensive overview of the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Presbyopia treatments in the Presbyopia therapeutic market.

The therapeutics assessment section also highlights the Presbyopia drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and compares market share among these Presbyopia therapies. This analysis helps identify which therapies are gaining traction in the Presbyopia therapeutic landscape and the reasons for their rapid adoption.

The report also explores the Presbyopia pipeline, offering insights into therapeutic candidates at various stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Presbyopia treatments. Furthermore, the report covers recent developments in the Presbyopia therapeutic market, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging Presbyopia therapies.

Presbyopia Market Outlook:

The presbyopia treatment market offers a diverse range of options tailored to meet varying patient preferences and needs. Non-invasive solutions, such as reading glasses, bifocals, and progressive lenses, remain the most widely used, providing clear vision at multiple distances. Contact lenses, including multifocal and monovision types, offer enhanced flexibility and an improved field of vision compared to traditional eyewear, making them a popular choice for active individuals.

Pharmacological presbyopia treatments are gaining prominence, with innovative eye drops leading the way. Products like pilocarpine hydrochloride improve near vision by constricting the pupil and enhancing depth of field. Among the notable breakthroughs, FDA-approved therapies such as VUITY eye drops and QLOSI mark significant progress in the field, offering non-invasive, effective options for managing presbyopia symptoms.

However, despite these advancements, the market still faces challenges due to the limited availability of FDA-approved presbyopia therapies. This shortfall underscores the need for further research and development to introduce new solutions that address the diverse needs of individuals with presbyopia. As the demand for innovative and effective treatments grows, the market is poised for expansion.

The pipeline for presbyopia therapies is robust, with several companies, including Visus Therapeutics, actively conducting clinical trials. Emerging treatments, such as presbyopia eye drops and advanced surgical interventions, are expected to shape the future landscape significantly. The ongoing development of these therapies highlights the market's potential for growth and innovation, focusing on providing tailored, effective solutions for patients worldwide.

Presbyopia Market Drivers:

• Rising numbers of individuals over 40 drive demand for presbyopia treatments, including advanced options like eye drops and LASIK.

• Advances in presbyopia eye drops, LASIK treatments, and novel therapies attract patients seeking effective, minimally invasive solutions.

Presbyopia Market Barriers:

• Expensive treatments and emerging therapies limit accessibility, especially in low-income regions.

• Few FDA-approved presbyopia treatments restrict patient choices and slow market expansion.

Scope of the Presbyopia Market Report:

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Presbyopia Companies: AbbVie, Eyenovia, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Visus Therapeutics, LENZ Therapeutics, Glaukos Corporation, Ocuphire Pharma, and others.

• Key Presbyopia Therapies: Brimochol PF (VT-1011), LNZ100 - 1.75% Aceclidine, and others.

• Presbyopia Therapeutic Assessment: Presbyopia currently marketed, and Presbyopia emerging therapies

• Presbyopia Market Dynamics: Presbyopia market drivers and Presbyopia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Presbyopia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Presbyopia Market Access and Reimbursement

