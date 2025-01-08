ADB, Australia, Tuvalu Handover New Climate Resilient Boat Harbor in Nui

The project, including the project design advance, is funded by a $63.72 million grant from the Asian Development Fund. The Government of Australia has provided $15 million through their Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific. Least Development Fund of Global Environment Facility provides $0.5 million grant. The Government of Tuvalu also contributed $7.2 million, bringing the total cost of the project to $86.42 million.

The project is a partnership between ADB, the Government of Australia through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific, and the Government of Tuvalu, as part of their ongoing shared commitment to supporting quality infrastructure that reflects value for money and local participation, and are future proof and resilient.

The Asian Development Bank, Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific, and the Government of Australia joined the Government of Tuvalu on 14 June 2024 in the handover ceremony of the Nui Island Boat Harbor to the local community as part of the Outer Island Maritime Infrastructure Project. The project constructs small-scale maritime port facilities in the outer islands to help develop Tuvalu’s transport, fishery, and tourism sectors.

Transcript

SUPER

Tuvalu: Outer Island Maritime Infrastructure Project

The new boat harbour and community building, were handed over at the opening ceremony, by Governor General, H.E. Rev Sir Tofiga Vaevalu on the 15th June 2024.

David Perbey, Business Development Director for Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Royal HaskoningDHV

SOT

The brand new Wharf is really impressive.

The new building is really impressive and you can see more importantly for me, the community are very happy.

That's the main thing.

SUPER

Brenton Garlick, Australian High Commissioner to Tuvalu

SOT

Australia is proud that we can partner with ADB to ensure that places like Nui, like Tuvalu and other South Pacific nations can get all their critical needs that they need.

These projects are absolutely critical for the safety, prosperity and security of the South Pacific, as well as here in Tuvalu.

SUPER

Leneuoti Maatusi, Falekaupule Member

SOT

A lot of problems have been faced, not only this island but also other islands.

A number of lives have been taken coming to the island during bad weather.

So as of now we see that this one is very important, very good for the people.

They all appreciate all this support from the Asian Development Bank.

SUPER

David Perbey

SOT

It's going to make everything safer for everyone.

It's really going to change their life for the best.

It's going to be a game changer for them for sure.

SUPER

Tomasi Sauqaqa, Resident Engineer, Royal HaskoningDHV

SOT

It has tripled the efficiency of work boats coming back and forth from the main vessel.

SUPER

Daniel Fedson, Co Financier of Project, Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific

SOT

The degree of collaboration has been fantastic and also the reception.

It's clear that the community engagement has worked.

SUPER

Letasi Lulai, Tuvalu Team Leader, Asian Development Bank

SOT

Funding these projects really gave me great pride in ADB, helping poor countries like Tuvalu in order to create economic opportunities.

We really achieved something very important for the community and for the island of Nui and for Tuvalu as a whole.