Visit by Le Hoai Trung, Chairman of the Commission for External Relations of the Communist Party of Vietnam, under the S R Nathan Fellowship, 7 to 11 January 2025

Chairman of the Commission for External Relations of the Communist Party of Vietnam Mr Le Hoai Trung is visiting Singapore under the S R Nathan Fellowship from 7 to 11 January 2025, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

During his visit, Mr Trung will call on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing. He will also be hosted to a dinner by Minister Balakrishnan. Mr Trung will also visit the National University of Singapore, Singapore City Gallery and Information Fusion Centre. He will also speak at the S. Rajaratnam Endowment Dialogue hosted by the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies (ISEAS) and supported by the Temasek Foundation.

The S R Nathan Fellowship is a high-level programme for foreign leaders, prominent personalities, and opinion shapers to visit Singapore to exchange ideas and experiences with Singapore leaders and senior government officials on issues of mutual interest. The Fellowship was launched by former President S R Nathan and then-Minister for Foreign Affairs K Shanmugam in November 2012.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 JANUARY 2025