MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Working Visit of Vice President of the United States of America Kamala D. Harris, 15 January 2025

Vice President of the United States of America Kamala D. Harris will make a Working Visit to Singapore on 15 January 2025. She will be accompanied by the Second Gentleman of the United States of America Douglas Emhoff and senior US officials.

Vice President Harris’ visit is a reflection of the longstanding, substantive, and multi-faceted partnership between Singapore and the United States.

During her visit, Vice President Harris will call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and be hosted to lunch by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana. She will also visit Changi Naval Base where she will be meeting US service personnel.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

8 JANUARY 2025