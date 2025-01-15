Krispy Krunchy Chicken Names Jim Zielke Chief Financial Officer

Strengthens Leadership Team For Next Phase of Growth

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krispy Krunchy Chicken , one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business with over 3,200 locations, has appointed Jim Zielke as its Chief Financial Officer. Zielke will report to Chief Executive Officer Jim Norberg and will serve on the executive leadership team.Zielke most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer for the Peruvian-inspired restaurant brand Viva Chicken Holdings, LLC, where he oversaw finance, human resources, legal, and IT departments for the company. He brings over 30 years of experience in the industry.“Jim has a wealth of knowledge and experience from the chicken and restaurant sectors, along with the financial expertise that will continue the strong fiscal trajectory for our organization,” said Jim Norberg, Chief Executive Officer for Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “He will be instrumental in enhancing restaurant profitability, increasing revenue, and expanding our margins as we enter our next era of growth.”Before Viva Chicken Holdings, LLC, Zielke served as the Chief Financial Officer for Good Times Restaurants, Inc. He also held key leadership positions at F&H Acquisition Corp., the parent company of Fox & Hound, where he served as CFO and then President. Additionally, he was the President of Champps Restaurant Brands, and early in his career, he was the head of tax for PepsiCo’s Pizza Hut division.“I am honored to join Krispy Krunchyas we continue to achieve success as one of the strongest c-store foodservice brands,” said Jim Zielke, Chief Financial Officer for Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “I look forward to exploring effective processes that we can leverage to further expand the brand and maintain its vitality for years to come.”For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken, visit www.krispykrunchy.com About Krispy Krunchy ChickenKrispy Krunchy Chicken(KKC), founded in Louisiana in 1989, is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the U.S. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The full menu also includes a variety of sides and the brand's trademark honey biscuits.With a weekly chicken sales volume exceeding one million pounds, Krispy Krunchy Chickenproudly operates over 3,200 retail locations across 47 states in the United States and is rapidly expanding. To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken, visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering.

