Newsmatics Inc. Closes X Account, Embraces Bluesky for Enhanced Engagement

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newsmatics Inc., a leading news technology company, today announced the closure of its X accounts, including its press release distribution service EIN Presswire . This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to adopting platforms that align with its mission of fostering news transparency and meaningful engagement in the digital media landscape. Effective immediately, Newsmatics will transition its social media presence to Bluesky, a social network designed to empower users and communities.Newsmatics will leverage Bluesky’s dynamic ecosystem to share news, updates, and industry insights directly with its audience. This shift reflects Newsmatics' dedication to exploring forward-thinking solutions that prioritize user control and reduce the barriers to authentic communication.Statement from Newsmatics Leadership:“As the media landscape evolves, so must we. Our decision to transition from X to Bluesky is rooted in our belief in decentralized networks that prioritize trust, transparency, and collaboration,” said David Rothstein , C.E.O. & Founder at Newsmatics Inc. “We are excited to engage with our audience on a platform that mirrors our values and provides a more meaningful space for dialogue and innovation.”Follow Newsmatics and its services on Bluesky to stay updated on the latest developments and announcements.ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com ABOUT EIN PRESSWIREEIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.

