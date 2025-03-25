EIN Presswire Welcomes New General Manager to Lead Global Operations

Petra Megan to spearhead strategic initiatives, operations, and team development to drive continued growth

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EIN Presswire , a division of Newsmatics and a leading online news and press release distribution service, is thrilled to announce Petra Megan's promotion to general manager.In her new role as general manager, Megan will oversee strategic initiatives, daily operations, and lead team development to ensure the continued growth and success of the world’s leading press release distribution service.Megan brings extensive experience and a proven track record in managing and scaling digital media and SaaS-based services to her new position.Previously, she served as the head of human resources operations at Newsmatics, the parent company of EIN Presswire, where she oversaw employee relations, compensation, benefits, and more.“We are delighted to expand Petra’s responsibilities,” said David Rothstein, chief executive officer of Newsmatics. “Her forward-thinking leadership and strong business acumen will further our mission to provide the highest-quality press release distribution services to our clients worldwide.”“As we expand our global footprint, Petra’s expertise in digital media operations will be instrumental in guiding our growth strategy,” Rothstein added. “We look forward to the positive impact they will have on our company’s future.”Ensuring client satisfaction with EIN Presswire’s services remains a top priority. As the news technology company continues to evolve, Megan will lead her team in enhancing its innovative products.She began her journey with EIN Presswire six years ago as a content moderator. Over time, Megan advanced into roles that allowed her to tackle various challenges tied to the company’s growth."I've embraced diverse challenges, including expanding our HR department's capabilities during my tenure in HR," said Petra Megan, general manager of EIN Presswire."Serving as general manager is an incredible opportunity, and it has been a privilege to contribute to EIN Presswire's growth over the years," she added. "This organization has been pivotal in my professional journey, and I am excited to lead our talented team, enhance our services, and drive innovation as we continue to grow and evolve together."With her proven expertise in operational efficiency and strategic planning, company executives are confident that EIN Presswire's global presence will expand further under Megan's leadership.For more information about EIN Presswire and our services, please visit einpresswire.com ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com ABOUT EIN PRESSWIREEIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.

