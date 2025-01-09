Androgenetic Alopecia Therapeutics Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 6 Million in 2023, is expected to grow by 2034

Androgenetic Alopecia Therapeutics Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Androgenetic Alopecia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Androgenetic Alopecia, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the androgenetic alopecia market trends in the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Androgenetic Alopecia Market Report

• In January 2025:- Veradermics Inc.- This study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of VDPHL01 in male subjects with Androgenetic Alopecia (AGA). AGA (or male pattern baldness) is a genetic disorder caused by an excessive (too much) hair follicle response to androgens (hormone) that causes hair loss. VDPHL01 8.5 mg Tablet is an investigational oral drug to treat male pattern baldness.

• As per DelveInsight’s analysis, in 2023, the total prevalent cases of androgenetic alopecia in the 7MM accounted for approximately 195 thousand million, out of which the US accounted for nearly 83 thousand million cases in 2023. These numbers are projected to increase by 2034 due to sedentary lifestyles, which contribute to hormonal changes and subsequently lead to androgenetic alopecia.

• In 2023, there were nearly 23 thousand million, and 20 thousand million diagnosed prevalent male cases of androgenic alopecia in the US. Indicating more males are affected with the disease than females.

• Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest prevalent population of androgenetic alopecia with approximately 22 thousand million cases, followed by the UK with around 17 thousand million cases in 2023.

• Japan accounted for nearly 28 thousand million prevalent cases of androgenic alopecia. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period with the increased aging population in Japan.

• The leading Androgenetic Alopecia Companies such as Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Merz Aesthetics, and others.

• Promising Androgenetic Alopecia Therapies such as KX-826 (pyrilutamide), BREEZULA (clascoterone solution), FOL-005, Clascoterone solution 7.5%, and others.

Androgenetic Alopecia Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total prevalence of androgenetic alopecia

• Total prevalence of androgenetic alopecia in males

• Total prevalence of androgenetic alopecia in females

• Total diagnosed prevalence of androgenetic alopecia in males

• Total diagnosed prevalence of androgenetic alopecia in females

Emerging Androgenetic Alopecia Drugs

• KX-826 (pyrilutamide): Kintor Pharmaceutical

KX-826 is a locally administered tincture and a potential first-in-class topical drug for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia. KX-826 is a topical AR antagonist with a specific target and can inhibit the combination of AR and androgen in hair follicle sebaceous glands, thereby treating androgenetic alopecia. KX-826 demonstrated a preliminary positive safety, pharmacokinetics, and tolerability profile in Phase I and Phase Ib clinical trials in the US. Furthermore, KX-826 has shown good efficacy and safety profile in Phase II clinical trials in China for treating androgenetic alopecia male patients and has completed patient enrollment for Phase III clinical trial.

• BREEZULA (clascoterone solution): Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

BREEZULA/CB-03-01 is a novel topical AR inhibitor that directly inhibits testosterone and DHT binding to local hair follicle androgen receptors. It is quickly metabolized to cortexolone, a metabolite with a known safety profile. Due to its rapid metabolism and local activity, there appears to be limited systemic exposure to BREEZULA; potential systemic side effects are likely minimized. BREEZULA depicted positive results in two Phase II trials, based on which the company plans to conduct Phase III trials.

Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Market Landscape

Androgenetic alopecia treatment typically involves a treatment landscape for androgenetic alopecia that encompasses various modalities, each with its unique mechanisms and considerations, aimed at addressing hair loss and promoting regrowth to enhance patient satisfaction and quality of life. The use of vasodilators like Minoxidil, can be obtained over-the-counter in various strengths. Minoxidil functions by extending the anagen (growth) phase of the hair follicle cycle, thus enhancing hair growth. It is commonly administered as a topical solution or foam applied directly to the scalp and is often recommended as a primary treatment option due to its effectiveness, particularly in the vertex and crown regions.

Androgenetic Alopecia Market Outlook

Current treatments for androgenetic alopecia involve the use of medications or dietary adjustments that can induce and sustain symptom relief. Minoxidil and finasteride are the sole treatments approved by the US FDA for this condition. Additionally, in Japan, dutasteride (marketed as ZAGALLO) has been utilized for androgenetic alopecia treatment in men since its approval in 2015. Minoxidil is available in 2% and 5% concentrations, administered topically to the scalp in either liquid or foam form. Both concentrations are approved by the US FDA for use in both men and women. While the precise mechanism by which minoxidil promotes hair growth during the anagen phase is not entirely understood, it is generally considered safe.

Androgenetic Alopecia Drugs Market Insights

Finasteride specifically inhibits the Type II 5α-reductase enzyme, which converts testosterone to dihydrotestosterone (DHT), the androgen responsible for developing male pattern hair loss in genetically predisposed men. Oral finasteride 1 mg/day significantly reduced serum DHT levels by a median of 68.4% in men with male pattern hair loss treated for 1 year. A corresponding 9.1% (median) increase in testosterone levels from baseline was reported, but these levels remained within the normal physiological range. No current data support the use of finasteride in women with androgenetic alopecia. Moreover, pregnant women should not be directly exposed to finasteride by using or handling crushed tablets because of the risk of hypospadias developing in a male fetus.

Scope of the Androgenetic Alopecia Market Report

• Coverage- Global

• Androgenetic Alopecia Companies- Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Merz Aesthetics, and others.

• Androgenetic Alopecia Therapies- KX-826 (pyrilutamide), BREEZULA (clascoterone solution), FOL-005, Clascoterone solution 7.5%, and others.

• Androgenetic Alopecia Therapeutic Assessment: Androgenetic Alopecia current marketed and Androgenetic Alopecia emerging therapies

• Androgenetic Alopecia Market Dynamics: Androgenetic Alopecia market drivers and Androgenetic Alopecia market barriers

• Androgenetic Alopecia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Androgenetic Alopecia Market Access and Reimbursement

